Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Michael Jordan #23
Michael Jordan #23
Opinion

Is Michael Jordan the greatest sportsman of all time?

Tristan Evert
15th May 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OVER the past month Netflix has been releasing two episodes a week of The Last Dance, the story of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

Jordan was drafted to the Bulls in 1984, joining a struggling franchise that he helped transform into one of the most dominant basketball teams in history.

The series gives a true insight into the players, the organisation and what it takes to be one of the most successful sportsmen in history.

The Last Dance is far more than a sport documentary, exploring the mentality and determination of athletes that dominated a sport for the greater part of a decade.

Jordan not only dominated on the court, but his cultural presence was felt around the world as he became one of the biggest names in sport.

The Bulls general manager Jerry Krause pulled together a list of incredible talent, however without the right leadership and coaching would have failed.

The series explores the highs and lows of Jordan’s career and showcases the extremely competitive nature that led to his dominance.

After winning six championship rings, winning Olympic gold and a stint in the Minor League Baseball, Jordan has to be up there as one of the greatest sports people of all time.

Although it is a basketball series, The Last Dance focuses on the players and the camaraderie of the 1990s Chicago Bulls.

The last two episodes are set to drop at 6pm on Monday night and if you like sport I highly recommend The Last Dance.

chicago bulls michael jordan the last dance south burnett news south burnett sport
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        News Our latest subscription bundles unrestricted digital access to our website with a superb pair of stylish, great-sounding Sennheiser earbuds. Sound like a deal?

        Groups of four now allowed at regions' golf clubs

        premium_icon Groups of four now allowed at regions' golf clubs

        Golf As of Saturday May 16 social players will be able to take to the greens.

        PHOTOS: Three injured in horse riding incidents

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Three injured in horse riding incidents

        News Two girls and a man were injured while they were horse riding.

        What will reopen in the South Burnett and when

        premium_icon What will reopen in the South Burnett and when

        News The reopening of facilities is in line with Stage 1 of the Queensland Government’s...