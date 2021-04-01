Queensland Health's website was mysteriously updated on Wednesday night to suggest the Greater Brisbane lockdown would not end until next Tuesday.

Despite assurances from government that everything was looking positive for a lifting of the lockdown, the advice on the official website changed.

"Testing and respiratory clinics will not require a GP referral for the duration of the greater Brisbane lockdown- 5pm AEST Monday 29 March to 11:59pm AEST Tuesday 6 April," the website read.

The same paragraph had earlier on Wednesday said the lockdown period would end at 5pm on Thursday.

The change of dates on the website comes after the Premier on Wednesday refused to provide Queenslanders with an afternoon update on whether Brisbane would be open in time for Easter.

After word spread on social media, the website was updated to remove references to the lockdown, but the dates for GP referrals remained.

Queensland Health had not yet responded to questions.

It is understood a decision will not be made until Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young meet in the morning.

The end date for Brisbane’s lockdown has changed in this section from the Queensland Health website.

Originally published as Is this a clue Brisbane's lockdown will be extended?