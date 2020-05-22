Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bribie Island’s Ocean Beach is still closed due to coronavirus restrictions.
Bribie Island’s Ocean Beach is still closed due to coronavirus restrictions.
Health

Island’s attractions off limits despite restrictions easing

by Glenn Roberts
22nd May 2020 7:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

National Park facilities on Bribie Island will not reopen this weekend despite the opening of some other national parks as COVID-19 restrictions are eased.

Day-use, toilet and shower facilities, all camping facilities, walking tracks accessible for four-wheel drive or boat, swimming holes and the Ocean Beach have been closed since late March.

The Department of Environment and Science (DES) said these Bribie Island National Park and Recreation Area facilities and areas would stay closed until June 12 in line with Stage 2 of the Queensland Roadmap easing of restrictions.

"However, a final decision on the easing of these restrictions will be made by the Chief Health Officer," a DES spokeswoman said.

Walks accessible by two-wheel-drive vehicles such as Banksia Bicentennial bushwalks, Melaleuca Bicentennial bushwalks and Palm Grove Bicentennial bushwalks were not affected by the coronavirus closures.

Originally published as Island's attractions off limits despite COVID restrictions easing

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

bribie island coronavirus reopening restrictions

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kingaroy Dance Academy ready to reopen studio

        premium_icon Kingaroy Dance Academy ready to reopen studio

        Sport After months of online dance workshops, as of June 15 Kingaroy dancers will be allowed back into the studio.

        Local tuckshop giving back to struggling families

        premium_icon Local tuckshop giving back to struggling families

        News St John’s Lutheran School staff members have taken it upon themselves to give back...

        ‘Slipped through cracks’: Will the arts survive crisis?

        premium_icon ‘Slipped through cracks’: Will the arts survive crisis?

        Art & Theatre Art figure predicts future of industry in Burnett after receiving zero funding in...

        REVEALED: New medical centre and what they’re offering

        premium_icon REVEALED: New medical centre and what they’re offering

        News “I truly believe everyone here should have the right to and access to seeing a GP...