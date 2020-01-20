‘It saved a Wiggle’: Quest to teach life-saving skills

SAVING LIVES: Kingaroy Ambulance Station officer-in-charge Mei-Lin Dean teaches her daughter, Tiahna Dean, CPR with the help of Kingaroy Local Ambulance Committee president John Box.

SAVING LIVES: Kingaroy Ambulance Station officer-in-charge Mei-Lin Dean teaches her daughter, Tiahna Dean, CPR with the help of Kingaroy Local Ambulance Committee president John Box.

KINGAROY Local Ambulance Committee president John Box is of the belief that “most people don’t know how to perform CPR and are scared of using a defibrillator, even if it could save a life”.

That’s why he and other committee members, joined by Kingaroy Ambulance Station officer-in-charge Mei-Lin Dean, spent their Sunday outside Kingaroy IGA teaching people how to use defibrillators.

“It’s all a part of raising awareness around CPR,” Mr Box said.

“This is especially important since our local Rotary Club has just installed 17 defibrillators across the South Burnett.

“We want to promote the use of those. There’s not much point having them if no one knows how to use them.

“So as people come past to do their Sunday shops, we’re giving them the opportunity to have a go and ask some questions.

“We’ve got the mannequins and the defibrillators, so it’s a very hands-on experience which is important.”

The committee also ran a demonstration in late December at Kingaroy Shoppingworld.

“We had 104 people stop by when we were at the Shoppingworld last month,” Mr Box said.

“We’ve had over 80 people stop by to ask questions, see a demonstration, and give it a go today.

“Although it’s not any official training, it’s still a good start because hopefully having these conversations will lead to them wanting to have some CPR training.”

Mr Box said he and the committee members were extremely grateful to the Rotary Club, and hoped their efforts would save lives.

“We now have a huge amount of defibrillators in our region,” Mr Box said.

“Everyone should learn CPR and how to use a defibrillator, after all it saved the yellow Wiggle on the weekend.

“If they hadn’t been at the RSL where they had a defib, who knows if he would have survived that heart attack.”