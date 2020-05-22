‘It was magic’: Funding instils groups’ hopes for future

SAY BACON: Member for Maranoa David Littleproud with the BaconFest committee in front of the Kingaroy Town Hall on Thursday, May 21. Photo: Laura Blackmore

IN LIGHT of National Volunteer Week, it was only fitting that two volunteer lead organisations in the South Burnett were the recipients of some hefty grant money.

Member for Maranoa David Littleproud travelled to the South Burnett to deliver the uplifting news that Kingaroy BaconFest and South Burnett Woodcrafters would receive more than $100,000 worth of funding.

The grants were selectively awarded to groups as part of Round 16 for the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal’s Tackling Tough Times Together program.

Chief baconeer Kristy Board said the team was grateful to a number of people who helped this dream become a reality after receiving $58,300 in grant money.

“It’s really exciting to see two South Burnett groups receive significant funding,” Mrs Board said.

“Congratulations to South Burnett Woodcrafters on their success in obtaining the funding as well.

“I would like to thank the FRRR for making this possible.

“Another massive shout out to our vice chief baconeer, Steph Denman, because it was her quick ways with the pen that helped us submit an application,” she said.

“This funding will secure the event’s future and go towards the basic costs of hosting it every year.”

Chief Baconeer Kristy Board, Member for Maranoa David Littleproud and South Burnett Woodcrafters president Rick Laherty at the announcement of the funding on Thursday, May 21. Photo: Laura Blackmore

Despite having to cancel the well-loved food festival this year due to coronavirus, Mrs Board said the committee was still working together to put on a show for all of the bacon lovers.

“We have never been a committee who just rolls with the punches,” she said.

“We like to do things differently, like with our cancellation announcement video.

“Hopefully we can bring a few virtual concepts to life.”

Another organisation that welcomed the extra funding was the South Burnett Woodcrafters.

President Rick Laherty said he had not been able to wipe the smile off his face this week.

“It’s been magic,” Mr Laherty said.

“You should of seen my smile on my face when I found out.

Member for Maranoa David Littleproud with some of the members from the South Burnett Woodcrafters in front of the Kingaroy Council Chambers on Thursday, May 21. Photo: Laura Blackmore

“At our new site, we currently have the windows and walls in place.

“With this grant of $59,757 we will be able to put in a ceiling, complete all of the electrical work and install disabled ramps.”

Mr Laherty said the club was unable to operate at its current address along King St, Kingaroy.

He said he was hopeful they would be in the new building behind the Kingaroy Information Centre by March next year if all of the building plans stayed on track.