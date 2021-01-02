Menu
Meet the South Burnett's first baby of 2021, Ayden Gregory Silburn-Hatley. Photo/Kingaroy Hospital.
Community

It’s a boy! Meet the South Burnett’s first baby born in 2021

Holly Cormack
2nd Jan 2021 9:03 AM
For Tegan Hatley and Matthew Silburn, 2021 got off to a truly special start. Their son, Ayden Gregory Silburn-Hatley, was born at 3:11am on New Year’s Day.

“It was a very big surprise,” Ms Hatley said, who was expecting to meet her impatient baby boy on January 18.

“I was wondering what was going on for the past three days and I was actually in labour.”

Too tough for her own good, Ms Hatley said it was her fiance, Matthew, who told her to go to the hospital on New Year’s Eve, and she’s glad she listened.

After the initial shock wore off, Ayden’s big brother Sydney and sister May where thrilled to meet the new addition to their family.

“Sydney wanted to hold him and cuddle him pretty much 24/7 while he was here, and May thought he was a dolly,” Ms Hatley laughed.

She said the experience of being pregnant during a global pandemic was a bit of a strange one, and scary at times.

“It was quite different. It was a bit weird having to sign in all the time, even when you’re in pain,” she said.

“It was a bit scary. I wasn’t sure if my family would be able to come and meet him.”

Ms Hatley said she was thankful to have Mr Silburn by her side throughout the entire process and is looking forward to seeing what the rest of 2021 will bring.

