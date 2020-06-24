IT’S FREEZING: Qld town drops below zero

QUEENSLANDERS can expect more frosty nights ahead, with the chill to stay until Sunday for most of the state.

A cold air mass blanketing the state that has pushed up from the south-west has caused temperatures to plummet overnight, with Kingaroy recording it's coldest day of the year, breaking yesterday's record.

The Bureau of Meteorology's Peter Markworth said the South Burnett town was the coldest place in the state.

"Temperatures could still go down, but at this stage it is the coldest with -1 as opposed to -0.8 yesterday," he said.

Brisbane Airport reached a minimum of 7.3C this morning, only 0.2C warmer than the coldest temperature previously recorded this year on June 3.

Mr Markworth said the dry air meant temperatures were dropping at night but then returning to more normal figures during the day.

"The days have stayed pretty regular, they don't change too much but with the dry air it does mean that the range of temperatures gets wider which is why we're seeing it get so cold," he said.

The low minimum temperatures are expected to stay until at least Sunday.

"The southeast starts to return back to normal on the coast when they start to get a bit more moisture, but the rest of the state remains below average," Mr Markworth said.

"As we get to Sunday the moisture pushes further inland and we start to see most of the coastal districts start returning back to normal.

"Marinara, Warrego, Central West, North West, Channel Country, even the Gulf Country are still below average but all the coastal districts on the east coast have returned to normal by Sunday."

He said snowfall was unlikely in the Granite Belt region, despite snow falling across the border at Glen Innes yesterday.

"To get snow we would need some form of rainfall and there's no mechanism at the moment for rain across the state."

10 coldest temperatures in Queensland overnight

Kingaroy, -1C

Miles, -0.1C

Roma, 0.0C

Charleville, 0.4C

Clermont Airport 0.4C

Blackall, 0.5C

Biloela, 0.9C

Oakey, 1.1C

Wellcamp Airport, 1.2C

Beaudesert AWS, 1.2C

South East Queensland overnight temperatures

Greenbank, 2.6C

Coolangatta, 4.6C

Canungra, 4.9C

Amberley, 5.1C

Sunshine Coast Airport, 5.3C

Gatton, 6.2C

Archerfiled, 6.3C

Brisbane Airport, 7.3C

Tewantin, 7.6C

Beerburrum, 7.9C

Nambour, 8.3C

Redland, 8.5C

Brisbane, 10.5C

Redcliffe, 11.1C

Cape Moreton, 11.3C

Originally published as IT'S FREEZING: Qld town drops below zero