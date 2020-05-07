The aftermath of a traffic incident involving a truck and two vehicles between Tingoora and Wondai this morning. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured.

THREE South Burnett drivers are fortunate to have walked away with minimal injuries this morning after a three vehicle traffic incident along the Bunya Hwy between Wondai and Tingoora.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the incident involved two cars and a truck.

“Police were called out to a traffic incident five minutes out of Wondai earlier this morning,” he said.

“No one was seriously injured, one driver sustained a small laceration on their head but apart from that no medical assistance was necessary.

“Council were notified of the damage to the road, the highway was blocked off for a period, but traffic conditions are back to normal now.”

A commuter, who was at the scene a short time after the incident, said the three local drivers were “very lucky” not to have been involved in a more serious accident.

He said they were all travelling from Wondai in the direction of Tingoora when the incident took place.

“It all happened around 5.20am this morning when the three vehicles were involved in a failed attempt to overtake,” he said.

“At one point the truck driver thought he was going to roll for sure, it’s just so lucky no other cars were travelling in the other directions… they would have easily been cleaned up.”

The onlooker, who wished to remain anonymous, said the only injury sustained was a small cut on one of the drivers’ forehead.

“If the truck hadn’t come to end up in the tree, he would have wound up on the rail trail.

“Apart from a little damage to the front of the truck, everyone came out of it okay.

“It’s just fortunate this morning didn’t end in tragedy, the whole thing could have been much, much worse.”

This lucky escape comes after a motorcyclist lost his life in a crash at Wattle Camp, becoming the first fatality for the region in March this year.

Earlier this week there was another fatality on South Burnett roads.

Quad bike rider Steve Hankin died in a crash at Taabinga on Sunday, May 3.