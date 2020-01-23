Menu
Laila Joyce-Baker is a Kingaroy-based professional fitness trainer and massage therapist.
It’s never too late to start moving

Laila Joyce-Baker
23rd Jan 2020 5:00 AM
HOW amazing is the rain we have just been privileged to witness from the skies above?

The South Burnett looks alive again.

Birds are singing, grass is greening up, everything looks like it has a new lease of life.

Well that’s exactly what exercise does to your body.

It livens it up, gives you a sheen of freshness that no drought (sedentary lifestyle) can ever have a lasting effect.

When you nourish your body you radiate health.

That’s right nourish first - health second.

Give your life a downpour of good choices and reap the rewards.

The only barrier to your health looking externally and internally more vibrant and alive are your own decisions.

So make a call right here and now to move more and hydrate better. Thirty minutes of heart pumping exercise 4-5 times a week is going to bring so much more value to your health.

The options of how to exercise are endless.

The local pool is great if you find walking too hard on your joints.

There are a million apps ranging from low intensity yoga to HIIT (high intensity interval training) sessions.

Join a gym or get a personal trainer.

Go for a walk, run, ride or row.

Just do something, if not a variety of things on a regular basis.

Your health is never too far gone where you can’t recover from.

That’s the amazing thing about our bodies, they are forever changing and adapting to their environment.

It’s our heads that are normally stubborn and stuck in their ways.

Here is my simple but effective tip for you: Simply start by drinking more water to bring life and hydration into your body, around 35ml per kg of body weight is a good rule of thumb. Then move in the way that you enjoy 4-5 times per week.

Your body is designed to move.

If you don’t move you will sieze up and become sore and stiff before your time.

