‘It’s not final’: Residents vow to save Target Murgon

COMMUNITY HUB: Representatives from the Murgon Business and Development Association believe the fight to save the beloved store in their community is far from over. Photo: Contributed

THE fight to save Murgon Target from closing its doors is far from over as residents are prepared to give it their all in order to keep it in the community.

Last week a representative from Target said the decision was final to shut up shop and the focus for the company had shifted to the transition of its employees.

However, the community is determined to keep its doors open.

Murgon Business and Development Association president Leo Geraghty told the Times the battle was not over just yet.

"It's not final," Mr Geraghty said.

"We are still trying to work towards proving to them it's worth it.

"Within 24 hours we had more than 3000 people sign a petition.

"They would have to be a complete fool not to consider it.

"Target Country services so many people, not just Murgon, but the whole outlying areas," he said.

"We are hoping our actions to save the store may even entice someone else to come in."

Despite Target citing the floor space as one of the major issues as to why they couldn't put a Kmart Hub in its place, Mr Geraghty said they would continue to submit their case to Wesfarmers with plans on expansion and other ideas.

MBDA vice-president and owner of Mark Smith's Menswear, Mark Smith, said it would be an 'absolute tragedy' to lose this business.

"It's one of the major drawcards.

"Not only does it entice people to shop in the CBD but it also allows a lot of customers to purchase they stuff they need.

"It's a vital link between the city and the bush.

"Wesfarmers should remove the word 'farmers' from their name because they obviously aren't thinking about the people in the bush.

"They make decisions in these ivory towers without thinking of the real battlers, in a lower socio-economic position."

On a business level, Mr Smith said he didn't understand the company's decision.

"It is a very well supported store," he said.

"We all buy from it.

"I bought something from there just this week.

"Also a lot of people from Cherbourg travel into town to buy various products as well.

"They are saying it's the store front size that's the issue, but I would love to see their figures.

"Target also only just refurbished it less than 12 months ago," he said.

"As part of the MBDA, it's not an obligation but a right to take action.

"We are going to have a crack."