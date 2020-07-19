‘Climbing over each other’: Chaos in scramble for masks

Panicked residents in Victoria's coronavirus hot spots have been rushing to buy face masks before the mandatory rule is enforced.

Premier Daniel Andrews' announcement that from 11.59pm on Wednesday, those not wearing masks or facial coverings will receive a $200 fine.

As a result, shops in Melbourne and Mitchell Shire have seen an influx of customers this afternoon rushing to buy the soon-to-be essential item.

On Twitter, people have described scenes of total chaos and wild queues as people "climb over each other" to buy either pre-made masks or the equipment needed to make their own.

"It is going NUTS here; car park full and queue of about 50 people waiting to get in!" one wrote, sharing a photo from a queue outside a Spotlight store.

"Lines up to 30 minutes at Spotlight in Springvale. Sewing machines almost gone. Everyone buying fabric to make their own masks after mandatory rules set for residents in Melbourne lockdown areas," Herald Sun journalist Brooke Grebert-Craig wrote.

Victoria’s new mandatory face mask rule has caused a frenzy for the essential item in stores across Melbourne. Picture: Twitter

"Massive queue outside Chemist Warehouse … presumably getting masks just hours after mandatory masking in Victoria announced even though doesn't kick in for another three days," another tweeted.

"I was just in Chemist Warehouse and they are selling small boxes of disposable masks for $50. People climbing over each other getting as many as they can carry. Not good," a Melburnian tweeted of his experience.

Some expressed concern over the mad rush to snag a mask before the mandatory rule came in, pointing out the shopping expedition was in contrast to the government's "stay home" message.

Conflicting info from the Auatralian Govt! #COVID19Vic #MaskUpMelbourne now half of melb is going out to panic buy on masks coz theres 3 days til being fined. Do you want us at home or out at shopping centres now? Make up your mind! pic.twitter.com/m1lITBBQOi — V Greek (@greekopoulos) July 19, 2020



Another user on Facebook said they had to join the "panic buying queue" outside a Chemist Warehouse where they bought a box of 50 disposable masks for $44 - pointing out an eerie detail on the item.

"Look where they're made?" the user wrote, showing a label on the side that read the masks were manufactured in Wuhan, China - where the first coronavirus outbreak occurred.

Some have noticed an eerie detail in the boxes of face masks people are lining up for. Picture: Facebook

Another person on Twitter spotted the same detail on the Softmed Face Mask.

Others urged people not to panic, sharing a trick to turn old socks into a facial covering.

"All you need is a sock and scissors," Twitter user Donal Scannell wrote.

The simplest DIY mask yet - all you is a sock and a scissors pic.twitter.com/xYU0ZjHsSV — donal scannell (@donalscannell) May 11, 2020

However advice around the new rule is a little confusing.

Premier Andrews said earlier today it "can be a scarf, it can be a homemade mask", which is in contradiction to the previous advice cloth masks needed a minimum of 2-3 layers to be most effective.

Epidemiologist Dr Abrar Ahmad Chughtai from the University of New South Wales said there were notable details to look for when purchasing or making a cloth face mask to ensure it works.

"Use two or three layers of fabric. Choose fabric with a high thread count - so a tighter weave, for instance, from a good quality sheet is generally better than a fabric (mask) with a looser weave that you can clearly see light through," he wrote in a blog post Monday.

"Fabrics made with more than one type of thread, for instance cotton - silk, cotton - chiffon, or cotton - flannel, may be good choices because they provide better filtration and are more comfortable to wear."

Daniel Andrews said people could use a scarf as a facial covering once the new rule comes into play. Picture: Andrew Henshaw

On Thursday, cloth masks were found to be the "best weapon" when fighting the spread of coronavirus by two separate studies in the US, after surgical masks had previously been thought to be more effective.

Previously, health advice from Australia's chief medical officer Professor Paul Kelly stated wearing a face mask wasn't necessary.

But in the wake of Victoria's recent virus surge this advice had changed for people living in Greater Melbourne.

Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au

Originally published as 'It's nuts': Chaos in scramble for masks

Sewing machines are nearly sold out just hours after the announcement was made. Picture: Twitter

Ahh yes. The #Masks panic buying has begun. The irony of 100's of people lining up to buy something to keep them safe in large crowds.

I can see the headlines now

Mask panic buying causes surge in cases. — Dem Fancy Productions (@DemFancy) July 19, 2020

Great idea in Melbourne. Send loads of panicked people into cramped Chemist warehouse stores to buy masks. Perfect conditions to spread the virus — Wayne Ellery (@WayneEllery) July 19, 2020