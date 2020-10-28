‘It’s pretty incredible’: Dead Cow Gully sells out early

Event organiser Timothy Walsh at the entrance to the Dead Cow Gully.

LAST NIGHT marked the final of the 150 Dead Cow Gully Backyard Ultramarathon tickets to be sold and with five months until the event, organiser Timothy Walsh couldn’t believe it.

Located on a cattle property in Nanango, the event has secured some of the country’s most elite runners including 75 per cent of the Australian Ultramarathon Team.

Come April next year, the likes of John Pearson and Cameron Munro will rub shoulders with some of the South Burnett’s in what is being hailed as unique running event in the heart of country Queensland.

Runners from across the country will take on the Nanango circuit in April next year. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Event organiser Timothy Walsh said it’s a pretty incredible feeling to have sold out this early.

“I was sitting at about 88 tickets two weeks ago and virtually over the last two days sold 50 tickets,” Walsh said.

“A few weeks ago, there was an international lived stream backyard event with the top runners from each country competing and I think a lot of people watched that because from that point onwards tickets sold really quickly.

“I could of gone for 200 tickets as I have had heaps of inquiries about a waiting list or people saying they are bummed they missed out, however for the first year of the event I want to keep it authentic and see how the venue goes holding 150 competitors.

“I really want to take the time in nailing the first year and then look at increasing numbers next year.”



With tickets now sold out, Walsh will turn his attention to setting up the property to host competitors, event crew and spectators.

Two of the biggest challenges still to come are marking out campsites and attractive a crew of volunteers to help run the event.

Walsh has already hosted two training sessions, giving runners the chance to run the course prior to the event. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Walsh said having the crew area close enough to the start line is crucial.

“There is a lot of work to be done between now and the event and the hard part is basically getting the venue up to scratch and mapping out the camping areas,” he said.

“The camping area is the biggest thing, with 150 competitors, crew and spectators we have to work out where we are going to put them so they are close enough to the start line they don't’ have to run to far to get back each loop.

“We ideally need 30-40 volunteers to jump on board and I’m hoping a lot of the locals will help out.

“It’s going to be a very busy next six months, however I have received a lot of positive feedback so far.”

Dead Cow Gully Backyard Ultramarathon is scheduled to take place on April 3 2021.