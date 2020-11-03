Ivanka stuns as she campaigns for dad

Ivanka Trump has stunned in a series of stylish looks as she campaigns for her dad, US President Donald Trump, across the country.

Ivanka, an official adviser to the President has been campaigning with Mr Trump ahead of the election on Tuesday, and has been turning heads in stylish outfits, including off white coats, plaid blazers and leather boots and gloves.

During a campaign stop in Youngstown Ohio, the presidential adviser wore a camel coloured wool coat, black jeans and thigh high black boots. She abandoned social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) so she could meet with some adorable children, and sign merchandise for fans of her dad.

Ivanka campaigns in Youngstown, Ohio.

The President’s daughter and adviser meets with children.

The President's daughter was out again mingling with crowds in a rally in Dubuque, Iowa, where she rugged up in an off-white hooded wool coat and wool coated buttons for an extra cosy detail. She also wore tan leather gloves, leather boots and had her hair in a simple ponytail.

Ivanka serves as an official White House adviser to her father's administration.

Ivanka with her father US President Donald Trump in Dubuque, Iowa.

She then stopped off in Wisconsin, where she wore a green dress with an oversized off the shoulder ruffle and her hair in a low pony. She signed merchandise among a packed crowd, and vowed her father would win the state in the election in two days.

Ivanka in a green dress in Wausau, Wisconsin.

Ivanka signs merchandise for fans of the President.

Last week Ivanka was spotted wearing a simple but stylish plaid double breasted blazer during an appearance in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The city is the hometown of Mr Trump's opponent, Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

"Thank you Scranton," Ivanka wrote in an Instagram post from the event. "@realDonaldTrump will always fight for the hardworking patriots of Pennsylvania!"

Ivanka in an oversize blue trench coat and capri pants in North Carolina.

Ivanka went for a more colourful and playful look during her eighth appearance in North Carolina, as she spoke in Charlotte. The President's daughter wore an oversize cornflower blue trench coat with white capri pants and tan stilettos.

The look matched her surgical mask, which she wore as she posed with the crowd.

