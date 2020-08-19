Izzy ’overwhelmed by kindness’ at Bachelor mansion

BACHELOR star and former Lismore resident Izzy Sharman-Firth said she has been "overwhelmed by kindness" during her television experience.

The HR consultant said she felt overwhelmed in general by her Bachelor adventure.

"It has been really positive and I can't wait to watch it play out," she said.

Ms Sharman Firth was born in Grafton and moved to Lismore when she was 12.

"I moved to Lismore when I was 12 for high school, before moving to Brisbane when I was 22. My mum is still in Lismore and my dad's family are based around Wooli."

She said she was overdue for a visit to her mum, but it may not be in Lismore.

"I am definitely overdue for visiting mum but I've been using the Covid excuse for a while," she said.

The Bachelor season eight Queensland contenders: Rosemary, Roxi, Zoe-Clare, Charley, Izzy & Gemma.

"When I'm home, I usually try to get out for a hike - somewhere like Minyon Falls. "Otherwise I often stay in Byron and convince mum to come to me."

The reality TV contestant said she went into the program looking for an adventure.

"At the time that I applied, I had realised that I was in a place in my life where I wanted someone to share my adventures with," she said.

"I figured it would be a crazy, fun experience if nothing else, so what was the worst that could happen?"

Channel 10's The Bachelor is on Wednesday, 7.30pm.