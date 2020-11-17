Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Mike Tyson is looking jacked
Mike Tyson is looking jacked
Sport

Jacked Mike Tyson terrifies social media

by James McKern
17th Nov 2020 5:23 PM

Mike Tyson isn't messing around ahead of his return to the squared circle.

For months we've watched on in awe as the 54-year-old has transformed his body back into world beating shape.

Watch Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jnr only on Main Event, available on Foxtel and Kayo on Sunday 29 October at 1pm AEDT. ORDER NOW >

He's left jaws on the floor by showing he still has world-ending power in both hands as he sends punching bags into another realm.

Now less than two weeks out from his highly-anticipated showdown with former four-division world champion Roy Jones Jr., Tyson has sent social media into meltdown by showing off his terrifying frame.

Tyson, known as the Baddest Man on the Planet, looks as shredded now at 54 as he did throughout his professional career that saw him become the youngest heavyweight champion in the world.

Fans seeing the images couldn't believe their eyes with many fearing for the safety of Jones Jr. who will step into the ring opposite the beast.

"Been following @MikeTyson for my entire conscious life and covered his last two fight weeks in '04 and '05 ...0 he is in a different kind of shape this time around," ESPN radio host Peter Rosenberg wrote.

ESPN's Ariel Helwani was a bit more direct: "Bro".

Dallas Cowboys writer Clarence Hill Jr. wrote: "Don't do it Roy".

Professional wrestler Brent Tate wrote: "That's a badddddd mofo".

Both fighters are preparing for a bruising encounter, but were left unhappy with the decision to use two-minute rounds, saying they would have preferred to fight with the longer three-minute rounds.

"I'm sure they have their reasons for doing it," Tyson said. "But you know, women fight for two minutes. But I guess the commission has a bigger influence than I do. I'm just happy that we're doing it."

Jones was more critical. "I'm not happy at all," Jones said. "That's for women. Why we doing two-minute rounds? We're two of the best to ever do it. Two minutes doesn't do anything for me or him."

Originally published as Jacked Mike Tyson terrifies social media

More Stories

boxing fight mike tyson sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RANKED: Nanango’s worst streets for drug crime revealed

        Premium Content RANKED: Nanango’s worst streets for drug crime revealed

        News HAS your street seen the most drug crime this quarter? FIND OUT HERE:

        $500K worth of drugs seized in massive police operation

        Premium Content $500K worth of drugs seized in massive police operation

        News A large-scale police operation has seen 17 people slapped with 67 drug and weapons...

        Best uni degrees to get you a job

        Premium Content Best uni degrees to get you a job

        Education Top university degrees most likely to score full-time graduate jobs

        150 industries in line for Olympic-sized jobs boom

        Premium Content 150 industries in line for Olympic-sized jobs boom

        News Olympics 2032: Hundreds of Qld businesses could benefit