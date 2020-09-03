Menu
Crime

Jail time for hooning outside police station

Carlie Walker
3rd Sep 2020 3:30 AM
HOONING and creating a disturbance outside a police station has landed a Biggenden man behind bars.

Kenneth Robert Whitewood, 56, pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to a number of charges, including dangerous operation of a vehicle, public nuisance, failing to provide a specimen of breath, two counts of unlicensed driving and obstructing police.

The court heard Whitewood had moved to Biggenden to be near his elderly mother.

Things went awry when he decided to screech his wheels repeatedly outside the Biggenden Police Station.

Whitewood also "carried on" verbally outside the police station, the court was told.

The court heard the hooning happened early in the morning.

When police went to Whitewood's home later that day to arrest him, he didn't go quietly, the court was told.

The court heard Whitewood was an engineering surveyor who had immigrated to Australia as a young man.

He worked for various mining companies and was known as a skilled worker.

By 2000 he was a functioning alcoholic, defence lawyer Travis George told the court.

Whitewood was also in chronic pain from arthritis.

The court heard Whitewood was already disqualified from driving until 2025.

"If you don't appreciate the offensive and dangerous manner of your conduct at your age, you never will," Magistrate Kurt Fowler said.

He was given a head sentence of eight months in prison with a parole release date of October 7.

For the various traffic offences, Whitewood was given disqualification periods of two years, six months, 30 months and nine months.

It will be up to the transport department to decide whether those periods will be served concurrently or cumulatively.

