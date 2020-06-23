Jailed meth user blames extra Centrelink payments

Matthew Ronald Scott was sentenced in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court today to six months jail.

A METH user who was busted with more drugs while on bail said he had fallen back into old habits after his girlfriend cheated on him and he was receiving more Centrelink income.

Matthew Ronald Scott appeared by video link in Maroochydore Magistrates Court today, facing 11 charges including breaching bail and possessing dangerous drugs.

The court heard Scott had breached bail by not residing at his bail address in Caboolture.

Police prosecutor Amanda Brewer told the court after receiving information that Scott may be residing in a unit in Birtinya, they executed a search warrant.

They found methamphetamine and cannabis both weighing less than 1g, a bank card suspected to be stolen and drug utensils.

Sgt Brewer submitted that while the drug charges weren’t considered on the higher end, there needed to be a personal deterrence.

“With the aggravating factors of the defendant being on bail and the serious and concerning criminal history, it’s my submission it does reach imprisonment,” she said.

“He was given the benefit of bail for charges that were not only of a like nature but they were very serious charges.

“Within a matter of weeks, he’s not only breaching the conditions, he’s found on the Sunshine Coast committing offences.”

Duty lawyer Michael Robertson said that after being released from jail in August last year, Scott was living with his girlfriend in Caboolture.

“But then in January 2020, he went back to jail for 20 days but while he went back in, his girlfriend was extensively cheating on him around the place and he found out through a series of revelations from friends,” he said.

“That interfered with his rehabilitation process because almost simultaneously Centrelink started paying him heaps of extra money. So in that headspace, he devoted a lot of that extra money to drug purchases.”

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said there was no other option besides jail, as Scott was blatantly disregarding his bail conditions.

“This is on the back of you being released after a substantial period of imprisonment,” he said.

“And a month ago, you’ve got 11 odd charges before the Caboolture court, and two of those are indictable and likely to go to the Supreme Court.

“You were lucky to get that bail, and whilst on bail with all those conditions, outside of the jurisdiction you were supposed to be residing in, you’ve possessed cannabis and methamphetamine.”

He was sentenced to six months jail, with a parole release date of July 17.