Jailed wife wants to kill ex upon release, court told

Carol Ann Hall intends to kill ex-husband when released on parole, a court was told.

A woman who tried to stab her ex-husband, and hid knives around her house while fantasising about his death, still intends to kill him upon her release from jail, a court has heard.

On Wednesday, the District Court heard mental health experts believe Carol Ann Hall remains a danger to her former husband, Stephen, despite her conviction.

Prosecutor Jim Pearce QC said Hall's admission to doctors, coupled with her refusal to accept her guilt and show any remorse, made for a complicated sentencing process.

"In his victim impact statement, Mr Hall said he 'hoped that something good might come from this' and that Hall 'receives some treatment'," he said.

"He is not timid, he is no 'Nervous Nellie', but now that he's been advised of her comments he says he's prepared to sell up his business and move himself and his daughter away.

"It's quite dramatic, and quite amazing, that he's prepared to basically up stumps if needed … their protection, and that of the community, must be of paramount consideration."

Hall, 44, was found guilty at trial of one aggravated attempt of attempting to cause serious harm with the intent to do so.

On Christmas Eve, 2017, she concealed a serrated steak knife in a folded piece of paper and approached Mr Hall as he came to pick up their daughter.

She then repeatedly lunged at him, with the knife in her hand, through his open car window - he managed to grab the blade of the knife to end the attack.

Hall subsequently told police she had kept knives "scattered" around in "handy locations" because "one day she knew she would snap".

She said her ex-husband was "smart enough to know I want him dead" and had "told people that I will kill him", having "pictured cutting his neck and going for his throat".

On Wednesday, counsel for Hall said her comments to doctors about her ex-husband should not be interpreted as "an intention to finish him off".

Judge Paul Muscat said he was not so sure.

"She does not seem to be in any way remorseful nor prepared to take responsibility for her actions," he said.

"All of the evidence points to the ex-husband still being at serious risk of serious harm from her … the question is whether a non-parole period should be set at all.

"This is not a straightforward sentencing matter."

He remanded Hall in custody for sentencing next month.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

