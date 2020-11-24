Jailhouse shock: The crimes from inside Woodford walls

The Daily has taken a look at the crimes from inside the walls of Woodford Correctional Centre over the past few years. It's included a prison murder and an officer being bashed within inches of his life.

From a laundry murder, guards bashed within inches of their lives and brutal riots, the Woodford Correctional Centre has been plagued by violence and controversy for many years.

The centre is one of the largest in Queensland and houses almost 1000 inmates.

Here are 13 instance from inside the prison walls that have rocked the Queensland Corrective Services in recent years.

September 2017

A prisoner attempted a brazen escape from a the maximum security prison by swapping identification cards with a cellmate who was due for release.

Jail sources said the convicted armed robber made it as far as the reception area for processing in a major security breach.

The prisoner's plan was to simply walk out the front door, with sources saying he still had years to serve on his sentence when he swapped ID cards with an inmate who was being released.

February 2018

A mother was handed a suspended jail sentence for smuggling $2000 worth of drugs, hidden in a tobacco pouch, for her son inside prison.

The woman, Jane Elizabeth Hooper, pleaded guilty to supplying a dangerous drug and attempting to take a thing into a correctional facility.

Inside the pouch was 40 strips of buprenorphine, a prescription drug usually used in the treatment of heroin and methadone dependence.

Tour of Woodford correctional centre in 2015. Pictured is one of the residents area. Photo: Chris McCormack

May 2018

A prison officer was rushed to hospital after ingesting food which contained a metal object in it.

A Queensland Corrective Services spokeswoman said it was unclear what the piece of metal was.

"Investigations are under way to determine how the object, which appeared to be a small piece of metal, made its way into the food served to the officer," she said.

The matter was investigated.

December 2018

A prison guard had to be flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital after he was seriously assaulted by a prisoner.

The prison officer who was attacked in Woodford Correctional Centre in 2018.

The guard suffered horrific facial injuries including multiple fractures to his eye sockets, nose and cheek.

Queensland Corrective Services revealed the prisoner involved was serving a sentence for assault causing grievous bodily harm.

He needed emergency surgery to piece together his shattered jaw.

May 2019

Prison officers at Woodford Correctional Centre walked off the job to seek an improved enterprise bargaining agreement.

Union delegate Jason Hunt said the second round of talks after initial strike action started and ended badly.

Mr Hunt said at issue was the lack of movement on salary scale classifications which remained unchanged for 20 years and the removal in late 2012 of 100 per cent work cover.

July 2019

A custodial correctional officer was suspended pending a disciplinary process which related to an allegation of being derelict in their duty.

A Queensland Corrective Services spokesman said as a top-tier public safety agency the department was committed to the highest standards of conduct, transparency and accountability.

December 2019

An officer was struck in the side of the face by a prisoner.

Queensland Corrective Services said the officer had approached a prisoner engaging in offensive behaviour at a secure unit at the jail.

"As the officer challenged the prisoner's conduct, he was struck on the side of the face," a QCS statement said.

Tour of Woodford correctional centre in 2015. Pictured are inmates in a high security yard. Photo: Chris McCormack

April 2020

Up to 15 prisoners using makeshift weapons and smashed glass were involved in a "code black" riot over strict visitation measures imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officers had to cut their way into unit N15 and use gas after prisoners ripped phones off the walls, made weapons out of chairs and glass and threw urine into an officer station.

The incident was described by officers as a "big one".

April 2020

A prison employee at Woodford was suspended after a bizarre investigation into claims drugs were found in chocolate wrappers after the confectionery was seized from a prisoner and later offered to staff.

Staff claimed that chocolates were among the items seized and an employee began eating and sharing the contents of the confectionery with colleagues.

Officers said one of the chocolates was allegedly found to have multiple strips of drugs inside.

May 2020

The body of a "violent psychopath" who was jailed for randomly stabbing a teacher 13 times with a penknife was found dead at the prison in early May 2020.

It was understood that the prisoner, Sean Stephen Hatten, had taken his own life.

May 2020

In the same week as the suicide, another body was found in the jail's laundry and was treated as suspicious.

Correctional staff found the 37-year-old alive and immediately began first aid on the man but he was unable to be revived.

The death was believed to be unrelated to the apparent suicide.

June 2020

An officer was hit in the face by a prisoner who refused to take directions from him.

A QCS spokesman said the prisoner approached the officer after he failed to comply with a direction and struck him in the face.

The guard had to be assessed at the jail's medical centre.

July 2020

An officer was headbutted by an irate prisoner who had become aggressive and launched into attack.

Another guard was injured as they went to restrain the prisoner.