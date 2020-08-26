Jails in lockdown as officer tests positive to COVID-19

A prison officer has tested positive to coronavirus, sending two jails into stage 4 lockdown and closing another site for forensic cleaning.

A prison officer has tested positive to coronavirus, sending two jails into stage 4 lockdown and closing another site for forensic cleaning.

A prison officer at the Queensland Corrective Services Academy has tested positive to COVID-19, Commissioner Peter Martin has told staff tonight.

The officer last worked a shift on Friday and did a COVID-19 test after feeling unwell over the weekend.

FULL LIST: COVID cluster venues expanded

"They may have been contagious while in the workplace last week," Mr Martin wrote.

"As you are aware, we have a COVIDSafe plan in place for the academy, including the requirement for social distancing, however as a precaution, we are closing the academy effective immediately until we can undertake a forensic clean.

"Officers should not attend the academy until further notice."

Mr Martin said QCS was working with Queensland Health to "better understand the implications of this positive case, including identifying any close contacts and possible exposure".

"As a precaution, we have immediately moved Borallon Training and Correctional Centre, Woodford Correctional Centre, and Escort and Security Branch to Stage 4 lock down until this work is complete, as a group of trainees under the officer's supervision were deployed to a range of locations in recent days," he wrote.

"These recruits are to immediately absent themselves from the workplace, and attend a fever clinic.

"The recruit officers who were to deploy to Brisbane Youth Detention Centre this evening have been relieved of that shift, and are to attend a fever clinic for testing as soon as possible."

"In abundance of caution, I would ask anyone who attended the academy last week to immediately self-isolate and make contact with their manager before attending the workplace," Mr Martin wrote.

"Please seek testing for COVID-19 if you show any symptoms of illness before attending the workplace.

"It is also vitally important that we all pay particular attention to personal hygiene, including hand and cough and sneeze hygiene."

Originally published as Jails in lockdown as officer tests positive to COVID-19