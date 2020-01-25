Jake and Elle’s MKR shock

Sunshine Coast raised siblings Jake and Elle Harrison return as 'favouries' on My Kitchen Rules after finishing runners-up in season four.

JAKE and Elle Harrison thought they knew what they were signing on for when they agreed to return to My Kitchen Rules as favourites.

But the Minyama-raised siblings were in for a shock when they came up against Dan and Steph Mulheron, the very team who beat them in the season four grand final.

"We knew previous contestants would be there, but we never thought previous winners would be there - let alone the winners who beat us," Elle told the Daily.

Jake and Elle and Dan and Steph faced off in 2013’s all-Queensland MKR grand final.

"We were the youngest team on MKR at that stage, and losing by two points was a massive blow at 19 and 20. It was a massive kick to our self esteem.

"We love Dan and Steph, but to come back and see them there we were like 'Wow we have our work cut out for us'."

Manu Feildel mentors the house of 'faves' in the new season of My Kitchen Rules. Teams, from left, Dan and Steph, Jake and Elle, Roula and Rachael, Sophie and Romel and Jac and Shaz. Channel 7

But coming so close to clinching the MKR crown back in 2013 made Jake and Elle even hungrier for success. They moved to Brisbane where they started up a shipping container restaurant.

As one of the original and most popular Eat Street stallholders, they now sell more than 900 of their indulgent Italian-American creations to hungry diners each night.

With the reputation of their business on the line, the siblings said they had everything to lose by returning to MKR to cook against other all-stars as well as new teams.

"When we got the call up to do it again, I thought it would be so good to show people what we've done and where we've taken the business," Jake said. "But you do think 'If I screw up this challenge it's going to really tarnish what we're about'.

"I don't think people understand how scared and anxious you get - the expectations of MKR challenges aren't normal. It's like you're stepping out on stage."

MKR: The Rivals premieres on Sunday, February 2 at 7pm on Seven.