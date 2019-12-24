Menu
James Bond actor George Lazenby will visit Supanova.
James Bond actor is heading Down Under

by ANDREW POTTS
24th Dec 2019 9:26 AM
GET your martini shaken, not stirred because the Gold Coast is getting a visit from James Bond actor George Lazenby.

The Australian actor, famous for his turn as Agent 007, is one of two stars announced for next year's Gold Coast Supanova.

George Lazenby as James Bond.
Lazenby and Miranda Otto, famed for her role in The Lord of the Rings trilogy among many other films, will both meet fans at the event, which will be held on March 13-14 at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Lazenby played Bond for a single entry in the spy saga - 1969's On Her Majesty's Secret Service in which he replace Sean Connery in the role.

Miranda Otto in The Lord of the Rings.
But he left the role after the film when Connery returned for 1971's Diamond's Are Forever.

Otto, born in Brisbane, is well-known for her roles in film and television including The Thin Red Line, Rake, Homeland and the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

They join previously announced guest Kevin Eastman, the co-creator of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

