Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Actor Jared Leto has shared a series of heart-stopping photos from the day he nearly died, almost 200m up a rock face.
Actor Jared Leto has shared a series of heart-stopping photos from the day he nearly died, almost 200m up a rock face.
Entertainment

Jared Leto: ‘The day I nearly died’

by Mariah Haas
7th Mar 2020 1:47 PM

Jared Leto is reflecting on a terrifying moment in his life.

The 48-year-old actor took to social media on Friday where he revealed he "nearly died" while rock climbing with Alex Honnold, the subject of the 2018 documentary Free Solo.

"Not to sound dramatic, but this is the day I nearly died," Leto began the caption of his post. "Took a pretty good fall climbing with @alexhonnold at Red Rock.

Jared Letos' rock climbing near-accident
Jared Letos' rock climbing near-accident

"Looked up and within seconds the rope was being cut by the rock while I dangled some 600 ft in the air," the Suicide Squad star continued. "I remember looking down at the ground below. It was a strange moment - less fear, more matter of fact, and slightly melancholy. The adrenaline came after, when I got back on the wall."

Thankfully, they "made it through and lived to see another day," Leto said.

 

That's not ideal.
That's not ideal.

Looking back at that moment, the star added "overall it was actually quite fun" and the pair "continued climbing into the night."

The actor also shared two photos: one close-up picture of himself climbing and another snapshot of a visibly-frayed climbing rope.

Leto posted a video of the incident as well. "Holy f**ing s**t! Holy f**k!" he said in the clip, which shows Leto holding the damaged rope:

 

 

"It was fraying right at the point," he noted.

During a 2018 appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Leto also spoke about the scary incident. "I took a fall and the rope as I swung out over 600 feet, the rope [ …] was being cut by the rock."

 

Leto’s 2019 Met Gala look, aka “what could’ve happened if my rope snapped.” Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Leto’s 2019 Met Gala look, aka “what could’ve happened if my rope snapped.” Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

 

This story originally appeared on Fox News and is republished here with permission.

jared leto

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RESULTS: South Burnett Veterans Golf

        premium_icon RESULTS: South Burnett Veterans Golf

        Golf 64 players from across the South Burnett played at the Murgon Golf Club for the South Burnett Veterans Golf monthly medal on Tuesday 2 March.

        Growers on alert as moth pest detected in Australia

        premium_icon Growers on alert as moth pest detected in Australia

        Rural Fall armyworm moths feed on more than 350 plant species and migrate incredibly...

        Additional crew to join SB fire station

        premium_icon Additional crew to join SB fire station

        News State government announces big changes to staffing in regional communities facing...

        Candidate highlights need for mental health services

        premium_icon Candidate highlights need for mental health services

        News ‘There’s something that burns inside me that makes me want to help people and to...