Jeff Horn’s OTHER battle

Jeff Horn will be in the fight of his life when he goes up against Tim Tszyu but he’s also battling to make the finals of the Brisbane Portrait Prize.

Wednesday night's fight with Tim Tszyu is not the only battle Jeff Horn is facing. A photographic portrait of him by snapper Glenn Hunt is also about to battle it out ... to make the finals of the Brisbane Portrait Prize.

Entries are in and the finalists are now being chosen from hundreds of works across a number of categories with almost $90,000 up for grabs this year.

We will reveal who made the cut on September 19 and the winners will be announced in early October.

Prize Fighter by Glenn Hunt is an entry in the Brisbane Portrait Prize.

In the meantime we can give you an exclusive sneak peak, ahead of Wednesday night's big bout, of Prize Fighter by Glenn Hunt.

If it does make the finalists list you will be able to vote for it in The Courier-Mail People's Choice award.

This Horn portrait was taken the day after his victorious fight with opponent Michael Zerafa.

Brisbane Portrait Prize board member, Michelle Farquhar said she was thrilled to reveal the Horn portrait.

"The board have been absolutely thrilled with the quality of the entries and the diverse range of sitters whom the artists have portrayed," Ms Farquhar said.

"Jeff Horn is a beloved son of Brisbane and makes for a perfect sitter for the Brisbane Portrait Prize. We look forward to revealing whether this particular piece is a finalist later in September."

For more info on the prize go to brisbaneportraitprize.org

