A jetski incident has occurred in Mooloolaba. Picture: Mike Dugdale/File
News

Jetski crash at popular Coast swimming spot

Eden Boyd
22nd Dec 2019 12:53 PM | Updated: 5:56 PM
UPDATE 1.20pm: 

TWO women have been transported to Caloundra Hospital following a jetski crash in Mooloolaba this afternoon. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the pair were treated for minor injuries, and were transported in a stable condition. 

EARLIER: 

PARAMEDICS are on the scene of a jetski crash at a popular swimming spot on the Sunshine Coast.

It is understood two patients are currently being treated on site after the crash occurred in the waters off Parkyn Parade, Mooloolaba.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the incident was reported just before 12.30pm today.

More to come.

