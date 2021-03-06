Jetstar drops incredible $65 return sale

Hamish and Zoe tell Aussies to take a city escape

Jetstar has launched its "Return for Free" sale with over 400,000 trips available across all 57 domestic routes, with one-way fares starting from just $65 and the return flight free.

With new routes to Hervey Bay and Hamilton Island recently announced, the Return for Free sale is available across more domestic routes than ever before.

The airline's previous Return for Free sale (held in November) saw more than 100,000 seats sold in the first 24 hours.

Travel periods are from late April 2021 onwards, and include destinations such as the Gold Coast, Cairns, Hobart, Hervey Bay, Uluru and Hamilton Island.

The sale starts at 12:01am AEDT on Friday 5 March and runs until 11:59pm AEDT Sunday 7 March 2021, unless sold out prior (Club Jetstar members have exclusive early access until 11:59pm Thursday 4 March 2021).

Travel periods vary per route but include late April to late June 2021, mid-July to mid-September 2021, and mid October to early December 2021.

Some of the Return for Free fares include:

• Adelaide to Melbourne (Avalon) from $65

• Brisbane to Uluru (Ayers Rock) from $179

• Cairns to Perth from $199

• Hobart to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $149

• Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Hamilton Island from $189

• Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Busselton Margaret River from $169

• Newcastle to Gold Coast (Coolangatta) from $77

• Sydney to Hervey Bay from $73

For added peace of mind, Jetstar has introduced greater flexibility if there are any changes to flights due to border changes. If customers are affected by changes to border restrictions, they will always be able to get a credit voucher to the full value of their booking. Depending on the circumstances, cash refunds or free changes to flight dates or times may also be available.

Fares and full conditions are available at Jetstar.com.

