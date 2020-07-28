Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
There has been major erosion at Byron Bay over the last few days.
There has been major erosion at Byron Bay over the last few days. Liana Turner
Environment

Jewels in Byron's crown smashed by wild weather

David Kirkpatrick
Liana Turner
by and
28th Jul 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BYRON BAY'S iconic tourist beaches have been reduced to rubble by huge swells and recent weather events.

Clarkes Beach to Main Beach is almost unrecognisable as the glittering jewel in the crown of Byron's tourism hub.

Sand dunes have been eroded, beach access blocked off, sand is a rare commodity on the beaches, rocky outcrops have been exposed and there is a huge amount of driftwood piling up.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

It's probably lucky Byron's usual 2.1 million visitors per year can't get there due to COVID-19 restrictions and a ban on international travel.

Rather than its usual standing as one of the world's best beach destinations, it's a sad shadow of its former self.

It's gotten so bad Byron Shire Council recently issued a warning to people to stay away from the dunes.

"There is a very steep drop from the top of the dunes to the beach and we have repaired or closed some access paths to make sure that no one gets hurt," Chloe Dowsett, Coastal and Biodiversity Coordinator, said.

The council believes the sand will return to the beaches in time for the warmer months ahead.

Aerial shots show a slug of sand coming around Wategos and the Pass and this will eventually replenish Clarkes Beach, according to council.

Community Newsletter SignUp
beach byron bay editors picks erosion
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Expo goes ahead despite COVID-19 restrictions

        premium_icon Expo goes ahead despite COVID-19 restrictions

        News The Outdoor Adventure and Motoring Expo will be going ahead, with a few changes to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions.

        Police fury as 700 turned around at border

        premium_icon Police fury as 700 turned around at border

        News Record numbers turned away from Qld as pandemic escalates in south

        • 28th Jul 2020 5:09 AM
        Queensland leads nation in $7.4b super grab

        premium_icon Queensland leads nation in $7.4b super grab

        Money Staggering rate of QLD super accounts drained

        South Burnett man calls victim from jail 26 times

        premium_icon South Burnett man calls victim from jail 26 times

        Crime The man faced court after the marathon month of calls