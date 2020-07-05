Jilted lover’s ‘vindictive’ threat over break up

Aaron Altmann pleaded guilty to 16 offences including burglary after be broke into a woman’s home and threatened to “cave” her head in.

Aaron Altmann pleaded guilty to 16 offences including burglary after be broke into a woman’s home and threatened to “cave” her head in.

A DRUG-crazed jilted lover broke into the home of a woman he believed was involved in his recent break up threatening, "I should cave your head in" while armed with a large stick.

It was 3am when the Mackay victim woke to a man's voice in her bedroom and saw Aaron Altmann standing over her.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard she was the mother of a friend of Altmann's ex partner.

When she asked how he got in on February 26, the 28 year old said "never mind that".

Altmann, 28, broke into a woman’s home and threatened her while holding a stick believing she was involved in his recent break up.

The court heard Altmann then told her, "I should cave your head it" holding the stick raised overhead.

Altmann told the woman to get dressed and follow him to the front porch.

"You then told her that she messed with the wrong person and that she had some fault to play in the relationship (break up)," Magistrate Damien Dwyer said.

But she managed to calm him down and Altmann left the home - there is no allegation he used the stick.

Defence solicitor Peter Clark said just before breaking into the home Altmann had injected ice and had "no control" over his actions - usually he just smoked methylamphetamines.

More stories:

Man with propeller injury flown to Townsville

Mackay father's disgraceful DV rant from prison

'Illegal' police search nets guns, drugs and cash

Driver slammed: 'you're an absolute mug'

Woman wins freedom after 'rubbish' police objection

"This seems to have been a vindictive attitude and an abusive attitude you have taken against someone you perceived to have done you some wrong," Mr Dwyer said.

"Your actions were set to intimidate in my view and your actions were characterised by violence … entering the house with a weapon, holding it overhead and indicating you should smash her head in."

Altmann pleaded guilty to 16 offences including the burglary, which Mr Dwyer said was the most serious, and dangerous and disqualified driving.

The court heard Altmann had entries for drug offending dating back to 2014 and had previously had the benefit on court-based orders, which he had breached, and received jail terms.

Subscriber benefits:

Your questions about the new Daily Mercury format answered

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

"It is a concern … looking at your history that this seems to be an escalation in offending," Mr Dwyer said, adding that might be linked to the fact he had started injecting ice.

"You have shown no respect for other people's property, no respect for people who have a right to live in their own homes in peace and not be bothered by mugs like you at 3am."

The court heard Altmann had been grateful for his time in custody as it had allowed him to clear his head.

He was jailed for 18 months, with parole release on August 25 this year. He has spent 129 days in custody, which was declared as time already served.

His licence was disqualified for three years.

Convictions were recorded.