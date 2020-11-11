Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Jim Penman categorically denies sending a sexist letter to Greens senator Lidia Thorpe. Picture: Jason Edwards
Jim Penman categorically denies sending a sexist letter to Greens senator Lidia Thorpe. Picture: Jason Edwards
News

Jim’s Mowing denies sexist letter

by Anthony Piovesan
11th Nov 2020 1:58 PM

Jim's Mowing founder Jim Penman has denied sending a racist and sexist letter to a Victorian Greens senator, claiming the document purportedly sent from his company was "crude forgery" of one of his press releases.

Victoria's first Indigenous senator Lidia Thorpe told parliament about the letter, which allegedly directed Ms Thorpe to "get off her fat black ass" and was signed with an electronic signature claiming to be Mr Penman's.

"Why don't you get off your fat black ass and instead of wasting time marching around private property on 'Djab Wurrung country' to stop tree felling, actually do some work with your taxpayer funded job?" the letter stated.

"I have only been in this job, in public office, for a matter of weeks and the misogyny, sexism and racism is coming in thick and fast," Ms Thorpe told the Senate on Tuesday night.

Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe says the misogyny, sexism and racism is coming in “thick and fast”. Picture: Gary Ramage/NCA NewsWire
Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe says the misogyny, sexism and racism is coming in “thick and fast”. Picture: Gary Ramage/NCA NewsWire

 

But Mr Penman denied sending the letter and said he had "no idea" who Lida Thorpe was until Tuesday night.

"I have written several books, had a book written about me, and recorded many hours of interviews. I challenge anyone to point to one statement I have ever made that made derogatory comments about aboriginals or about a woman for her looks," he told NCA NewsWire.

"I find the statements made about her to be vile, sexist, racist and deeply offensive.

"This was almost certainly a fraud committed by someone offended by my stand against Daniel Andrews over the recent lockdown.

"I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate her on her achievement in becoming a Senator. This is a major step forward for the Australian people and long overdue. If she is interested I would be very happy to convey my best wishes in person."

The letter sent to Lidia Thorpe, purportedly from Jim’s Mowing.
The letter sent to Lidia Thorpe, purportedly from Jim’s Mowing.

 

The mowing magnate has been outspoken about Victoria's lockdown, making various public statements on how the harsh COVID-19 measures had impacted hundreds of his franchisees across the state.

He said about 700 franchisees and respective self-employed tradesmen had lost about $3000 a week over about 12 weeks of lockdown.

The 700 franchisees have joined a Carbone Lawyers multimillion-dollar class action against the Victorian government, pushing for about $20 million in compensation.

anthony.piovesan@news.com.au

Originally published as Jim's Mowing denies sexist letter

Jim Penman says this is his authentic letter head.
Jim Penman says this is his authentic letter head.
editors picks jims mowing racism

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kingaroy students win inaugural MTB school championships

        Premium Content Kingaroy students win inaugural MTB school championships

        Cycling & MTB A TEAM of Kingaroy MTB enthusiast have claimed first place at the Sunshine Coast Schools MTB Championships.

        Nanango’s newest café already a big hit with the locals

        Premium Content Nanango’s newest café already a big hit with the locals

        Business Rhys Ashlin noticed a gap in the market, buying a business and transforming it into...

        NEW DETAILS: Alleged Nanango brother killer free on bail

        Premium Content NEW DETAILS: Alleged Nanango brother killer free on bail

        Crime “HE simply defended himself”: Details have been released in court about the fatal...

        AFTERMATH: Last crews leave blackened bushland at Wooroolin

        Premium Content AFTERMATH: Last crews leave blackened bushland at Wooroolin

        Environment FIREFIGHTERS finally depart from Wooroolin bushland after massive fire blanketed...