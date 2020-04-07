Menu
JK Rowling recovers after 'virus symptoms'

by Laura Harding
7th Apr 2020 12:37 PM

JK Rowling says she is "fully recovered" after suffering "all symptoms" of coronavirus.

The Harry Potter author said she had not been tested but used a breathing technique to get air in to the bases of her lungs and shared a video of a doctor advising how to do it.

"Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms," she wrote on Twitter.

"For last 2 weeks I've had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven't been tested) & did this on doc husband's advice. I'm fully recovered & technique helped a lot."

In the video the doctor shows how to take deep breaths, hold the breaths and then cough, before lying flat on the stomach to allow air into the lungs.

He says: "While you have an active infection you need to get a good amount of air into the bases of your lungs and the only way you are going to do that is by having a technique.

"I want you guys to start doing this if you have the infection right from the beginning, if you want to do it before you even pick up the infection, good idea.

"Take five deep breaths in, hold the breath for five seconds, on the sixth deep breath you will take it in and do a big cough, covering your mouth.

"Do this twice and then lay flat on your bed (on your stomach) with a pillow in front of you and taking slightly deeper breaths for the next ten minutes".

