Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

JK Rowling shares breathing video

7th Apr 2020 5:16 AM

 

Harry Potter author JK Rowling said she is "fully recovered" after suffering "all symptoms" of coronavirus and has shared a breathing technique online.

The author said she had not been tested for the disease but shared a video of a doctor from Queens Hospital explaining how to "relieve respiratory symptoms," she wrote on Twitter.

"For last 2 weeks I've had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven't been tested) & did this on doc husband's advice. I'm fully recovered & technique helped a lot."

The video shows a doctor taking deep breaths, holding it hand then coughing, before lying flat on the stomach to allow air into the lungs.

He says: "While you have an active infection you need to get a good amount of air into the bases of your lungs and the only way you are going to do that is by having a technique.

"I want you guys to start doing this if you have the infection right from the beginning, if you want to do it before you even pick up the infection, good idea.

"Take five deep breaths in, hold the breath for five seconds, on the sixth deep breath you will take it in and do a big cough, covering your mouth.

"Do this twice and then lay flat on your bed (on your stomach) with a pillow in front of you and taking slightly deeper breaths for the next ten minutes

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks harry potter jk rowling

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        News you need: 28 days of digital access for free

        premium_icon News you need: 28 days of digital access for free

        News We are offering 28 days of digital access for free. That not only includes this site but News' major metro and regional titles. Conditions apply

        Operators say cattle sales must go on

        premium_icon Operators say cattle sales must go on

        Rural Region’s operators determined to continue with sales, and urge attendees to adhere...

        OPINION: A good cause residents can get involved in

        premium_icon OPINION: A good cause residents can get involved in

        Opinion South Burnett Times journalist urges residents to get behind worthy cause.

        10 fun and quirky things to do at home (in isolation)

        10 fun and quirky things to do at home (in isolation)

        News Don’t settle for binge watching re-runs, here are some great ways to spend your...