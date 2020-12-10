JOBS: 10 plus traineeships for South Burnett job seekers

Here are 13 current and upcoming traineeships available in the South Burnett region. File Photo.

FOR school leavers or disadvantaged job seekers looking to kick off 2021 was a bang careerwise, some new and exciting opportunities are opening up in the South Burnett.

Below is a list of 13 current and upcoming traineeships, which will secure you a nationally recognised qualifications in the career of your choice.

AVAILABLE NOW

National Qualification cert III in Beekeeping , Beekeeping Australia

For our prospective beekeepers, the successful candidate of this traineeship will learn all aspects of bee keeping including breeding new colonies and maintaining a healthy bee population; monitoring and managing hive hygiene; extraction of honey; hive maintenance and construction of new beehives; queen bee production and management etc.

Location: Kingaroy

If you’d like to apply, send a copy of your resume to brad-jensen@hotmail.com.

Part-time Support Worker Traineeship , Southern Cross Support

SCSS has a number of paid Traineeship positions available for people that are interested in working part time while studying a Certificate III in Community Services. The successful candidate will assist in providing a range of Disability and Child Protection services to meet the needs of those that are most vulnerable in our community.



Location: Kingaroy

OPENING SOON

The South Burnett Regional Council will once again partner with the Local Government Association Queensland (LGAQ) and the Queensland State Government to fund, recruit and select the right people to train with the council for eleven 12-month traineeships.

The following traineeships will advertised via seek.com.au starting from Tuesday January 12, 2021:

Cert III Workplace Health & Safety, People & Culture/Safety

Location: Kingaroy

Cert III Business Administration, Social & Corporate Performance

Location: Kingaroy

Cert III Business Administration, NRM & Parks

Location: Murgon

Cert III Business Administration, Environment & Waste

Location: Kingaroy

Cert III Business Administration, Infrastructure Support

Location: Nanango

Cert III Business Administration, Information Communication Technology (ICT)

Location: Kingaroy

Cert II Horticulture, NRM & Parks

Location: Kingaroy

Cert II Horticulture, NRM & Parks

Location: Nanango

Cert II Horticulture, NRM & Parks

Location: Murgon

Cert IV Library, Library Services

Location: Kingaroy

Cert II Civil Construction, Infrastructure (Works)

Location: To be advised

This training is funded by the Queensland Government through its First Start program under the Skilling Queenslanders for Work initiative.

The program offers opportunities to young people and disadvantaged job seekers to gain nationally recognised qualifications and 12 months employment by undertaking a traineeship.

Participants must be:

Queensland residents

Aged 15 years or older and no longer attending school

Able to meet citizen, residency and visa requirements to undertake a traineeship

Key target groups are: