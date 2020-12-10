JOBS: 10 plus traineeships for South Burnett job seekers
FOR school leavers or disadvantaged job seekers looking to kick off 2021 was a bang careerwise, some new and exciting opportunities are opening up in the South Burnett.
Below is a list of 13 current and upcoming traineeships, which will secure you a nationally recognised qualifications in the career of your choice.
AVAILABLE NOW
National Qualification cert III in Beekeeping , Beekeeping Australia
For our prospective beekeepers, the successful candidate of this traineeship will learn all aspects of bee keeping including breeding new colonies and maintaining a healthy bee population; monitoring and managing hive hygiene; extraction of honey; hive maintenance and construction of new beehives; queen bee production and management etc.
Location: Kingaroy
If you’d like to apply, send a copy of your resume to brad-jensen@hotmail.com.
Part-time Support Worker Traineeship , Southern Cross Support
SCSS has a number of paid Traineeship positions available for people that are interested in working part time while studying a Certificate III in Community Services. The successful candidate will assist in providing a range of Disability and Child Protection services to meet the needs of those that are most vulnerable in our community.
Location: Kingaroy
OPENING SOON
The South Burnett Regional Council will once again partner with the Local Government Association Queensland (LGAQ) and the Queensland State Government to fund, recruit and select the right people to train with the council for eleven 12-month traineeships.
The following traineeships will advertised via seek.com.au starting from Tuesday January 12, 2021:
Cert III Workplace Health & Safety, People & Culture/Safety
Location: Kingaroy
Cert III Business Administration, Social & Corporate Performance
Location: Kingaroy
Cert III Business Administration, NRM & Parks
Location: Murgon
Cert III Business Administration, Environment & Waste
Location: Kingaroy
Cert III Business Administration, Infrastructure Support
Location: Nanango
Cert III Business Administration, Information Communication Technology (ICT)
Location: Kingaroy
Cert II Horticulture, NRM & Parks
Location: Kingaroy
Cert II Horticulture, NRM & Parks
Location: Nanango
Cert II Horticulture, NRM & Parks
Location: Murgon
Cert IV Library, Library Services
Location: Kingaroy
Cert II Civil Construction, Infrastructure (Works)
Location: To be advised
This training is funded by the Queensland Government through its First Start program under the Skilling Queenslanders for Work initiative.
The program offers opportunities to young people and disadvantaged job seekers to gain nationally recognised qualifications and 12 months employment by undertaking a traineeship.
Participants must be:
- Queensland residents
- Aged 15 years or older and no longer attending school
- Able to meet citizen, residency and visa requirements to undertake a traineeship
Key target groups are:
- Young people (aged 15–24 years), including those in and transitioned from out-of-home care
- Long-term unemployed job seekers
- Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people
- Mature-age job seekers (45 years or older)
- Migrants and refugees from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds
- People with a disability
- Displaced workers
- Women re-entering the workforce
- Veterans, ex-ADF personnel and their families.