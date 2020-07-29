JOBS: Ten South Burnett positions paying $50,000 or more

APPLY NOW: Here are ten jobs in the South Burnett you can apply for now. Picture: Contributed

THE economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the region’s businesses hard.

Across the country, thousands have lost their jobs, and hundreds of businesses are on the brink of collapse.

But despite this, there’s still plenty of jobs available, some with very competitive salary offerings.

Here’s a list of ten jobs in the South Burnett worth more than $50,000 a year.

Supervisor Works – $64,000 – $74,000

South Burnett Regional Council is seeking a committed and experienced Supervisor to provide supervision, lead and maximise the ongoing performance of the Works team.

Applicants should have relevant experience undertaking works within the road corridor in a local government/civil construction environment.

See the full description here.

WHS Manager

A Kingaroy base FMCG (Meat) company is search for a new WHS Manager.

In the role, you’ll be responsible for assisting with the development and implementation of the company’s health and safety management system.

Apply for the role here.

Maintenance Electrician – $85,000 – $89,000

Swickers Kingaroy is on the hunt for a new maintenance electrician.

As a member of the Maintenance team your role will work very closely with the production departments on the facility.

Applicants must have a minimum of 5 years electrical experience.

See the full job ad here.

Baker – From $55,000

Windmill Bakery Kingaroy is seeking a qualified baker to join its hard working team.

The ideal candidate must have suitable qualification and at least 3 years post apprenticeship experience and a proven track record performance.

Apply for the role here.

Hardwood Sawmill Operators

Boonenne Timbers in Kingaroy is search for new workers.

After recent major equipment upgrades it’s looking for competent operators to join the team.

Apply for the job here.

Program Support Officer – $66,000 – $70,000

South Burnett Regional Council is on the hunt for a new support officer based in Nanango.

This position will be required to monitor the performance of expenses, prepare regular reports on progress to management and respond to technical inquiries from internal and external customers.

See the full description here.

Maintenance Fitter – Up to $85,000

A major Australian agriculture company based in Kingaroy is seeking an experience maintenance fitter to join the team.

In this position, you will be accountable for the ongoing maintenance of fixed plant machinery within a Pork Abattoir.

To apply for the role, click here.

Agricultural Processing Operator

A Duboisia leaf drying plant is on the hunt for a new operator.

The full time position will work in Duboisia leaf drying plant and control room in the production of dried Duboisia leaf for export.

During the off-season, or as demand requires, the position will also include some general farm work associated with Duboisia leaf growing.

Apply for the role here.

Pharmacist – $42-$45 per hour

Kingaroy Discount Drug Store is looking for a new full time pharmacist.

See the full ad here.

Electrical Salesperson

Harvey Norman Kingaroy is searching for an enthusiastic customer service focused Salesperson to join the Kingaroy Store.

Apply for the role here.