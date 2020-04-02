Josh Reynolds’ ex commissions busty mural of herself

Arabella Del Busso as she appears in a mural in Melbourne, with ex Josh Reynolds and on her Instagram page.

He's painted Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and morphed the faces of Trump and Kanye West in parodies of his subjects.

Now celebrated Australian graffiti artist Lushsux has immortalised WAG Arabella Del Busso in a larger-than-life mural on a Melbourne wall.

How the controversial former girlfriend of NRL star Josh Reynolds has managed to catch the eye of the anonymous Melbourne artist is a matter for conjecture.

Posing for real: NRL Josh Reynold’s ex, Arabella Del Busso poses beside a mural in Melbourne by graffiti artist, Lushsux

The word on the street is she commissioned the mural that continues his work of bringing internet culture to life - the Donye (Donald and Kanye) image itself was born from a meme.

The pneumatic administrative assistant Del Busso, real name Donna Preusker, 30, was clearly chuffed to have risen to the ranks of Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, writing on her Instagram account beneath an image of the mural: "If my strength intimates you, I hope you realise it's a weakness of yours."

"Thank you Lushsux for this amazing artwork, blessed to say the least," she wrote.

"Haha, all those pictures of my feet to you finally paid off."

Lushsux’s depiction of then US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton made international headlines

However, on Lushsux's social media profile, it's a different story.

"Am I simp (simpers or silly) for painting @littlebellsy or is she simp for commissioning me?" he muses on Facebook.

Fans clamoured to ask "yeh who?"

One wrote: "You're simp bro."

Lushsux has courted controversy in Australia more than once - his graffiti works of celebrity memes and rude selfies have fallen foul of council authorities who regularly paint over them the name of public decency.

Lushsux depicts A-listers from around the world, including American pop singer Taylor Swift

Two years ago, murals of an oversized US president Donald Trump, believed to be his work, appeared on Israel's West Bank separation barrier.

The new drawings popped up on the edge of Bethlehem, the Palestinian city where the barrier largely consists of a wall of towering slabs of concrete.

In one scene, Mr Trump was shown hugging and kissing an Israeli army watchtower built into the wall. Another depicted a sexualised Hillary Clinton in a USA 'mankini'

Del Busso, 30, cultivated notoriety after claiming Wests Tigers star Josh Reynolds assaulted her at his Caringbah home in September.

Del Busso, 30, gained notoriety after claiming Wests Tigers star Reynolds assaulted her at his Caringbah home in September. The Maxim model made a complaint to police and the rugby league player was charged.

NSW police last month dropped the assault charge against Reynolds. The rugby league player had already ended their tempestuous one-year relationship.

In the wake of the allegations, a myriad of bizarre claims against Del Busso emerged, including that she had duped Reynolds out of thousands of dollars, used multiple aliases and tricked him into thinking she miscarried their unborn twins and lost two more pregnancies.

Reynolds also claimed she digitally manipulated images to give the illusion she was pregnant.

He maintains he was the subject of a calculated plot by his ex who even lied about suffering from cancer - claims she vehemently rejects.

Police are still enquiring into the ten claims that she duped men out of money faking pregnancies and funerals, including her own mother's, Isobel Preusker.

Originally published as Josh Reynolds' ex commissions busty mural of herself

Lushsux has painted a number of provocative murals of Donald Trump in the past