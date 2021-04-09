Journo ‘menaced’ alleged tax rort cartel

Veteran crime reporter Steve Barrett arrives at the NSW Supreme Court to defend allegations he was involved in a blackmail attempt against an alleged tax fraud ring. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Jeremy Piper

A veteran crime journalist received about $2000 to help blackmail $5m from members of a $100m tax fraud syndicate, a court has heard.

Details of a listening device planted by Australian Federal Police inside a lawyers' office, which captured an alleged shakedown of the players in the Plutus Payroll scandal, are set to be aired in the NSW Supreme Court as Stephen Barrett stands trial.

Mr Barrett, 63, has denied being a part of a joint criminal enterprise that attempted to extort money from several members of the alleged tax rort cartel in 2017.

Crown prosecutor Patricia McDonald told the jury on the opening day of Mr Barrett's trial on Thursday that they would be played police telephone intercepts and tapes that captured Mr Barrett and his co-accused.

She said that on February 1, 2017, Mr Barrett and Daniel Rostankovski met with several members of the Plutus group at the offices of Clamenz Lawyers at the MLC Centre in the Sydney CBD during which demands were made for $5m.

Mr Barrett has pleaded not guilty to making an unwarranted demand with menaces with intention to obtain a gain by accusation or threat.

He is alleged to have made threats towards alleged Plutus kingpin Adam Cranston, lawyer Dev Menon and Jason Onley, who were present at the meeting.

Journalist Stephen Barrett is standing trial in the NSW Supreme Court. Picture: Twitter.

Ms McDonald said Mr Barrett's role at the meeting was to "menace" the members of the Plutus cartel by threatening to expose them, before Mr Rostankovski made the demand for $5m.

Despite the crown admitting that Mr Barrett had left the meeting and was not in the room when the demand for the money was made, they argue he played a central figure in the scheme.

"After the menaces are made by the accused - I'm a journalist, I've got all the contacts, I know about the fraud - then we have the unwarranted demands made … for an amount of money of about five million," Ms McDonald said.

Veteran crime reporter Stephen Barrett arrives at the NSW Supreme Court on Thursday. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Jeremy Piper

During her opening address, Ms McDonald read excerpts of the meeting during which Mr Barrett explained his journalistic credentials - including working at Channel 9, Channel 7 and the ABC.

"I'm the real deal, OK," Mr Barrett is alleged to have said.

He also said "Google me" and bragged about his involvement in a story he did with reporter and presenter Liz Hayes about convicted child molester Robert 'Dolly' Dunn.

Ms McDonald told the court that Mr Barrett had explained at the meeting it (the alleged rort) was "a very serious story" and "If I go the distance, I've spoken to the boss at A Current Affair who I used to work under."

She further said that while Mr Barrett claimed he didn't know if the allegations were true, he claimed had been "shown evidence" and "I'll need to interview yourselves".

Alleged Plutus Payroll kingpin Adam Cranston. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Christian Gilles

Ms McDonald said that during the meeting, Mr Barrett claimed he might have to interview Scott Morrison, who was federal treasurer at the time, and Mr Cranston's father - Australian Taxation Office deputy tax commissioner Michael Cranston.

Members of the Plutus Payroll group are alleged to have used second tier companies to divert Pay As You Go tax and GST, which should have been remitted to the ATO, into their own bank accounts, the court heard.

Ms McDonald told the court that between March 2014 and May 2017, the Plutus Payroll group ripped off more than $105m that should have been forward to the ATO.

"(Plutus) are saying to clients 'we'll provide services to you', the money goes off to employees and the tax goes off to the tax office," Ms McDonald said.

"We say the deception is they were never intending to do that ... They were going to keep the money."

Former Seven News journalist Stephen Barrett is alleged to have attempted to help blackmail a group of alleged tax fraudsters.

Mr Barrett was arrested by the AFP in 2017 when they raided his home, where they seized his mobile phone and laptop.

Officers also executed a search warrant at Channel 9.

The trial is expected to hear evidence from former A Current Affair national executive producer Grant Williams.

Ms McDonald said Mr Williams would testify that in January 2017, he received a phone call from Mr Barrett pitching a story about a "major scandal" involving the son of the deputy commissioner of taxation.

However Mr Williams was set to tell the court he did not hear again from Mr Barrett and did not commission him to conduct an investigation, Ms McDonald said.

Mr Cranston has flagged his intention to fight allegations he orchestrated a scheme that defrauded the ATO and is awaiting trial in the Supreme Court.

Mr Menon and Mr Onley are also set to go to trial later this year.

Mr Barrett's trial before Justice Peter Johnson continues.

