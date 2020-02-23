Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
South Burnett U16 Nick Sanewski with a big swing. (Picture: Tristan Evert)
South Burnett U16 Nick Sanewski with a big swing. (Picture: Tristan Evert)
Cricket

Junior rep match goes down to the wire

Tristan Evert
23rd Feb 2020 2:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

After a wet season of junior representative cricket the South Burnett U16’s took on Bundaberg at the Murgon sporting complex.

The match came down to the wire with the remaining Bundaberg Batsmen needing 6 runs off the last over of the match.

South Burnett won the toss and elected to bat.

South Burnett U16 Jake Sippel finished the day on 9 runs. (Picture: Tristan Evert)
South Burnett U16 Jake Sippel finished the day on 9 runs. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Bailey Cavanough and Lachlan Zelinski opened the batting, however both posted low scores with Cavanough dismissed for an LBW on 2 and Zelinski bowled on 4.

Fletcher Brown did no better when he was caught making only 1 run for the innings.

Matthew Springate scored the highest for the day hitting 37 off 36 before he was stumped.

Jake Sippel managed 9 with the remaining batsmen all hitting low scores.

With five overs to spare, South Burnett were all out for 72.

Notable mentions for the bowling side were Jackson Rehbein who took 2/10/4 with L Heycox taking 2/7/3.

Bundaberg headed out to bat quietly confident that they could chip away at the run total.

Karan Singh and Matthew Parker were first to the crease for Bundaberg and thanks to some good bowling didn’t stay there long.

Singh was caught out for 6 runs with Parker dismissed for 5.

South Burnett U16 Nick Sanewski firing one down the pitch. (Picture: Tristan Evert)
South Burnett U16 Nick Sanewski firing one down the pitch. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Jackson Rehbein steadied the ship hitting 23 off 49 with both Dylan Heycox and Travis Price making ten each.

With one over to go the Bundaberg outfit had 6 to make and some terrific bowling from Jeremy Hobbs kept them out of the game.

For South Burnett Nick Senewski took 2/4/6 with Fletcher Brown taking 2/14/6 and the three Sippel’s taking a wicket each.

The South Burnett side won the match by two runs.

bundaberg cricket south burnett cricket south burnett sport
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        With small steps for Hannah, we can end the terror at home

        premium_icon With small steps for Hannah, we can end the terror at home

        Crime The calculated and callous steps Rowan Baxter took to wipe out Hannah Clarke and her children makes his crime one of our most brutal, writes SHERELE MOODY.

        GALLERY: Murgon come out swinging

        premium_icon GALLERY: Murgon come out swinging

        Cricket With one round remaining before finals, competition in the South Burnett Cricket is...

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        PHOTOS: QLD Ballet comes to Kingaroy

        premium_icon PHOTOS: QLD Ballet comes to Kingaroy

        Sport A ballet dancer from the Queensland Ballet has given a masterclass on ballet...