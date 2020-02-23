Junior rep match goes down to the wire

After a wet season of junior representative cricket the South Burnett U16’s took on Bundaberg at the Murgon sporting complex.

The match came down to the wire with the remaining Bundaberg Batsmen needing 6 runs off the last over of the match.

South Burnett won the toss and elected to bat.

South Burnett U16 Jake Sippel finished the day on 9 runs. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Bailey Cavanough and Lachlan Zelinski opened the batting, however both posted low scores with Cavanough dismissed for an LBW on 2 and Zelinski bowled on 4.

Fletcher Brown did no better when he was caught making only 1 run for the innings.

Matthew Springate scored the highest for the day hitting 37 off 36 before he was stumped.

Jake Sippel managed 9 with the remaining batsmen all hitting low scores.

With five overs to spare, South Burnett were all out for 72.

Notable mentions for the bowling side were Jackson Rehbein who took 2/10/4 with L Heycox taking 2/7/3.

Bundaberg headed out to bat quietly confident that they could chip away at the run total.

Karan Singh and Matthew Parker were first to the crease for Bundaberg and thanks to some good bowling didn’t stay there long.

Singh was caught out for 6 runs with Parker dismissed for 5.

South Burnett U16 Nick Sanewski firing one down the pitch. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Jackson Rehbein steadied the ship hitting 23 off 49 with both Dylan Heycox and Travis Price making ten each.

With one over to go the Bundaberg outfit had 6 to make and some terrific bowling from Jeremy Hobbs kept them out of the game.

For South Burnett Nick Senewski took 2/4/6 with Fletcher Brown taking 2/14/6 and the three Sippel’s taking a wicket each.

The South Burnett side won the match by two runs.