‘Just don’t drink’: Gayndah P-platers busted drink driving

THE Gayndah Police have reported an increase in P-platers getting behind the wheel with alcohol in their system in the North Burnett region. Photo: File

THE Gayndah Police have reported an increase in P-platers getting behind the wheel with alcohol in their system in the North Burnett region. Photo: File

THE Gayndah police have reported an increase in P-platers getting behind the wheel with alcohol in their system in the North Burnett region.

During the Schoolies celebrations weekend of November 20 and 21, two teenagers blew over the limit of zero while holding a provisional licence.

Gayndah police OIC sergeant Don Auld said one was a 17-year-old Bundaberg woman and the other a 19-year-old Gayndah man.

“The girl blew 0.021 and the male blew 0.022,” sergeant Auld said.

Sergeant Auld said the police have been giving talks at the high schools aimed at P-plate holders.

“Don‘t be the designated driver if you’re on your license,” he said.

“Just don’t drink, because it’s a very small amount of alcohol that will cause you to lose your licence.”

It’s a message that sergeant Auld wants to be understood, especially among the youth who are just starting their lives.

“You’ve got your whole life ahead of you, you don't wanna start it off with a drink driving conviction and lose your license,” he said.

Sergeant Auld said it is particularly important for those who don’t go on to further education and will need their licence to secure a job.

“You don't wanna start off with ‘I don’t have a licence because I got done for drink driving’,” he said.

“It makes it easier for the employer.

“You've got to train them from scratch anyway, so might as well pick the one that has a license and was doing the right thing.”