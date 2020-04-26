CROWDS sick of being cooped up have flocked to Gold Coast shopping centres where patrons say it is impossible to avoid being bumped or abide by social distancing.

Just before noon, traffic jams were occurring on roundabouts at Oxenford as residents rushed to Bunnings and Westfield Helensvale for shopping.

Packed car park at Westfield Helensvale on the northern Gold Coast.

Further south, at Nerang, a resident caught in traffic told The Bulletin: "There are huge line-ups here at Bunnings. At Aldi, we saw the biggest crowds since before the coronavirus restrictions started."

At Pacific Pines, after major shops were closed for Anzac Day on Saturday, the line-up of shoppers before 11am was outside the centre as staff continued with number counting of entrants.

"There are a lot of people inside. It's incredibly busy. It's disappointing to see so few shoppers are social distancing. It's just a mad rush," a female shopper said.

Line-ups for shoppers at Westfield Helensvale on the Gold Coast.

At Westfield Helenvale, the crowds were larger, with the main car park full and customers having to park in the overflow car parks south of the centre.

The fruit market at the southern end was packed with few shoppers showing concern about social distancing as they rushed for supplies.

Several older shoppers, some wearing face masks, chose to stay outside under the shade of trees.

"The crowds in there are insane," a shopper said.

A Pacific Pines resident said social distancing was not happening at the fruit market and Woolworths at Westfield was "chocka".

"I tried to keep my distance but some people just keep bumping into me, it was impossible to keep 1.5 metres away from everyone. There was also a queue to get into Target, but further down the centre wasn't busy at all."

Busy morning shopping at Pacific Pines shopping centre on the Gold Coast's northern end.

Originally published as 'Just insane': Bumping in crowds at shops