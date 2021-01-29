Kamala’s daughter signs modelling deal

The stepdaughter of US Vice President Kamala Harris has been signed by a major fashion agency one week after making fashion headlines at the Presidential inauguration.

Ella Emhoff, 21, who was as quickly dubbed the "First Daughter of Bushwick" by fans online during the swearing in ceremony, has now been signed to IMG Models, the New York Times reports.

The Brooklyn-based textile artist and fine arts student, was selling her creations online until recently. Her website is currently marked as "under construction".

The 21-year-old has been signed to one of the world's most prestigious modelling agencies.



IMG is one of the world's most high profile global modelling agencies, and represents elite models including Kate Moss, Miranda Kerr, Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber.

"It's not really about shape, size or gender any more," Ivan Bart, president of IMG Models said of Emhoff's appeal. He said consumers were drawn to authenticity.

"Ella communicates this moment in time. There's a cheekiness and a joy she exudes."

Emhoff said she was surprised by IMG signing her.

Emhoff made global headlines in her inauguration outfit, styled by Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson. She wore a burgundy Batsheva frock beneath a Miu Miu coat, which Mr Bart said caught his attention.

Mr Bart said he thought: "Wow, she's communicating fashion."

"I was pretty surprised when everything with IMG was happening because when I was younger, I never saw that as being part of my timeline," Emhoff told The New York Times.

"As someone who, like a lot of young girls out there, had self-confidence issues, it is intimidating and scary to go into this world that is hyper-focused on you and the body," she said.

She said she was motivated to be "part of that change" and said she saw herself as more than a mannequin.

Emhoff is a student of fine arts at Parsons School of Design in New York.

Her studies have a focus on textiles and the "growing importance of the brand ambassador" in marketing.

She's the daughter of Doug Emhoff, who has been married to Ms Harris since 2014.

The 21-year-old is also partial to DIY tattoos, saying in a recent interview she has lost count of how many she has on her body.

She said she believes the number of designs is "maybe around 18" and confessed there were some tattoos her parents might not know about.

