Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rapper and songwriter Kanye West has declared he is running for President of the United States. Picture: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Rapper and songwriter Kanye West has declared he is running for President of the United States. Picture: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
News

Kanye West: ‘I am running for president’

5th Jul 2020 11:33 AM

Rapper and songwriter Kanye West has declared he is running for President of the United States.

The self-proclaimed "greatest artist of all time" posted a tweet this morning declaring his intention to run for the top job.

He completed the tweet with an American flag emoji, and the hashtag #2020VISION.

West immediately received a positive response from Elon Musk, who said: "You have my full support!"

This isn't the first time the American rapper has pledged a run for the White House.

In November last year, he made headlines after publicly announcing he would run for President in 2024.

Over the past year, the singer has leaned much more into politics, having had a handful of widely-publicised meetings with President Donald Trump.

At the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, he announced onstage that he would be running for President, leading many to wonder whether he would run the following year.

editors picks kanye west

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Business leaders welcome tax cuts as local economy reopens

        premium_icon Business leaders welcome tax cuts as local economy reopens

        Business Nearly 19,000 small and family businesses across the region will now pay less tax

        Man hospitalised after falling off horse

        premium_icon Man hospitalised after falling off horse

        News Paramedics rushed to a property in Abbeywood after receiving a triple-0 call.

        BIG WIN: Multimillion-dollar attraction coming to the Bunyas

        premium_icon BIG WIN: Multimillion-dollar attraction coming to the Bunyas

        News A new multi million dollar tourism attraction is coming to the Bunya Mountains.

        Police execute multiple search warrants in drug operation

        premium_icon Police execute multiple search warrants in drug operation

        Crime FIVE to face court following a recent drug operation conducted by Kingaroy...