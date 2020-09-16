KAP score top marks in election report card

Hinchinbrook MP Nick Dametto and State KAP Leader and Traeger MP Robbie Katter Katter’s Australian Party has been named the top performer so far. . Picture: Alix Sweeney

KATTER country is spreading with the party scoring top marks for supporting its community ahead of the state election.

The Local Government Association of Queensland has unveiled the first election report card with Katter's Australian Party outstripping major parties in championing North Queensland.

Overall the party scored a B, while the LNP was marked a B- and Labor a C.

Parties were ranked against six categories - sustaining local jobs, strengthening the region, keeping communities safe, supporting the bush, protecting the environment and advancing First Nations councils - with the party led by Robbie Katter scoring higher than both the LNP and Labor in the majority of sections.The LGAQ judged the political parties based on what the local council was looking for commitments on.

President Mark Jamieson said both the major parties had a way to go in meeting the priorities of local communities needed to create 29,000 jobs and generate $4.6bn in economic activity over the next term.

"As the level of government closest to the people, councils are best placed to deliver tailored economic stimulus to local communities where they need it most," he said.

"This election we are asking Queenslanders to decide their vote by considering what is best for their local community," he said.

The parties were ranked against what Townsville City Council had asked for across the categories. It asked for key things including more footpaths, playground upgrades, employment for more local apprentices and trainees, road improvements, waste and water infrastructure and better protection in the event of a natural disaster.

In the sustaining local jobs category, the Katter party scored a B+, while the LNP scored a B and Labor a B-.

When comparing the major parties on strengthening the regions, the Katter's scored a B, while Labor scored a C- and the LNP a C.

The LNP, however, has been scored higher than all other parties on supporting the bush. Both the Greens and One Nation parties have not formally responded to the LGAQ's request to work together ahead of to the election.

Mr Jameson said campaign had tried to engage with the minor parties who may secure the balance of power.

Originally published as KAP score top marks in election report card