Kardashians reportedly clashed over money

Members of the Kardashian clan were divided over whether to end the family's iconic reality show, according to the New York Post.

Sources say that there were two camps - with Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner on one side, and Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick on the other.

"Some of them needed the money more than others," an insider told the publication.

According to sources, Kylie, Kendall and Kim were all in favour of axing Keeping Up With the Kardashians once it became clear that it was no longer their best money-making strategy. Meanwhile, West has long wanted wife Kim off the reality show, so he joined the Can-It Club.

According to Page Six, Disick and Khloe both saw the show as an easy and reliable payday. Insiders pointed out that while Kylie has her famously lucrative cosmetics line and Kendall has a thriving modelling career, Khloe and Disick's clothing companies - Good American and Talentless, respectively - are, by comparison, small potatoes.

No word on where Rob Kardashian's sock empire fits into the picture.

Disick was in favour of keeping the show going. Picture: Supplied/E!

The source who spoke to the media outlet echoed a report from last week saying that the family would likely have continued with the show were it not for the harsh financial realities of cable TV during the global financial crisis.

"If it wasn't for the pandemic, it could have kept going," said an insider. "But times are changing, and budgets are lower, and people want to move on."

Last week - after the family announced that the show will end next year - it was reported that the family's personal struggles (including West's mental health crises) combined with dwindling financial prospects to doom the series.

According to recent headlines, they're also now considering a streaming deal.

A rep for the family declined to comment.

This article originally appeared in The NY Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Kardashians reportedly clashed over money