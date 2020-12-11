Kardashians sign massive new deal

The Kardashians have signed a huge deal with Hulu.

While Keeping Up with the Kardashians will be ending in 2021, the famous family announced on Friday that they've signed a big new deal to provide content for Disney's Hulu streaming service.

As announced during Disney's Investor Day, Kris Jenner, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner have made a deal to "create global content", which will stream exclusively on Hulu.

There aren't many other details about what the content will be just yet.

Disney's press release simply stated: "Additional details will be shared when available."

The Kardashian Jenners will create new global content under a multi-year deal, to stream exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. and in multiple territories on Star internationally. pic.twitter.com/Dke17Gfvrd — Hulu (@hulu) December 10, 2020

The series was teased in Hulu's highlight reel and is expected to debut in late 2021.

Members of the family took to Twitter to celebrate the news.

"Excited to announce our new multi-year partnership with Hulu and Star and what's to come in 2021," tweeted the family's matriarch Kris Jenner.

Excited to announce our new multi year partnership with Hulu and Star and what’s to come in 2021 @hulu — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) December 10, 2020

Earlier this year, E! announced that Keeping Up with the Kardashians was coming to an end after its 20th season.

The newest season is currently streaming on Binge.

"It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the family said. "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we've decided as a family to end this very special journey."

At the time, Kim said, "This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever."

In September, The Sun reported that Kris Jenner "pulled the plug" on Keeping Up with the Kardashians over fears Kanye West was causing "irreversible damage " to their brand.

Family sources close to the matriarch told the publication she had "had enough" of her daughter Kim Kardashian's unpredictable husband.

The insider claimed the rapper had "tried to constantly fight with Kris over production and the direction that the show is going".

But headstrong Kris "was not about to let anybody take the reins".

At the time, Kanye was battlling a public mental health breakdown and shocked fans by sharing intimate details of his marriage and family life.

The source admitted that his behaviour had become "uncontrollable," and Kris knew she "needed to pull the plug before he does irreversible damage to her brand."

"He's become a loose cannon and she cannot tolerate it anymore".

A separate source close to the family insisted this is "absolutely false".

In July, Kanye called mother-in-law Kris a "white supremacist" and "Kris Jong-un" in a series of tweets, and claimed he had previously tried to divorce Kim.

