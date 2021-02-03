‘Karen’ who tried to bring down LeBron

Two spectators were kicked out of Tuesday's NBA match between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Lakers after heckling four-time champion LeBron James.

During the fourth quarter of the game at State Farm Arena, play was briefly halted when James and agitated spectators in the front row exchanged heated words.

Two women were promptly ejected from the venue, and it was later revealed that one was the wife of Atlanta businessman Chris Carlos.

Juliana Carlos uploaded an expletive-filled video to social media after the incident:

"Just got kicked out of the game for talking s**t to LeBron James for talking s**t to my f***ing husband. This is such f***ing bulls**t.

"LeBron James looked at my husband during the game and cussed him out. And I stood up and I go, 'Don't f***ing talk to my husband. Talk to my husband one more time and I will f**k you up.'

"And he started fighting with me and he goes, 'Shut your mouth, dumb b***h.'

"And I go, 'You shut your mouth, dumb b***h.'"

Juanita continued her rant in another Instagram video later that day: "LeBron, you're a f***ing p***y. Get the f**k out of here.

"You're going to let a 25-year-old girl intimidate you during a game? Bye b***h."

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said: "You obviously can't have fans taking their masks down and shouting at our players during these times."

James spoke to reporters about the incident after the 107-99 victory: "I don't want to say he went overboard but he went a little bit out of bounds, a little too close for comfort for me.

"It was so close to the officials that I think the official heard it as well, what he said. And it kind of got blown out of proportion.

"And it's like sometimes on the floor, when two guys get into a scuffle or get into a little jostling and refs come in and try and break it up really fast and it looks bigger than what it really it is. That's what it pretty much was tonight.

"The difference is we're on the court and we're not having any alcoholic beverages. They might have had some alcoholic beverages on the side, so that could have - it made him feel tougher than what they really are, I would say.

"I don't feel like it was warranted to be kicked out. There was a back-and-forth between two grown men."

Atlanta is one of the few franchises in the NBA permitted to host spectators this season, and James said he enjoyed having fans back in the stands again.

"I love our fans. Laker nation and everybody else that's against Laker nation," James said.

"It just feels better. Fans in the stands is just better. It's better for everybody. Especially on the last game of a 14-day road trip."

Anthony Davis scored 25 points and James added 21 as the Lakers overpowered the Hawks to end their road trip with a hard-fought victory.

James pulled down seven rebounds and weighed in with nine assists as well as a clutch three-pointer that gave the Lakers a 101-97 lead with just over a minute remaining.

Davis was satisfied after a victory which left the Lakers firmly on the tail of the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz, who occupy the top two spots in the Western Conference.

"The last game of a road trip's always tough and we didn't want to buy into that 'being tired, ready-to-go home' mentality," Davis said.

"And (Atlanta) is a good team. They were 10-9 and they came out and played like it. We dropped two already on this road trip which we hate doing, so we wanted to come out and end this trip the right way, with a victory."

The Lakers will next take on the Denver Nuggets at the Staples Centre on Friday AEDT.

