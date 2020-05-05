Today host Karl Stefanovic has shared the first photo with his newborn daughter Harper May after wife Jasmine gave birth on Friday.

Stefanovic posted a picture of the newborn baby girl lying on his chest with heartwarming caption.

"Harper May, may your life be filled with as much love as I feel. My children. My family. My wife. My life," he posted.

Harper May is Stefanovic's fourth child and first with new wife Jasmine, 36.

The 45-year-old's other children from his 21-year marriage to ex-wife Cassandra Thorburn are Jackson, 20, Ava, 14, and River, 12.

Karl and Jasmine were tight-lipped about their pregnancy but in the final days before the birth it seemed clear that Harper May's birth was imminent.

On Thursday Mara & Mine shoe designer Jasmine shared a happy snap on Instagram declaring the "countdown is on".

Stefanovic was on air on the Today show the morning of the birth before driving from Nine's Willoughby studios to the couple's rented four-bedroom home in Castlecrag and then on to the hospital.

Karl and Jasmine Stefanovic, who are now the parents of a newborn baby girl. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

It has been a big year personally and professionally for Stefanovic, who returned to hosting duties on Today in January alongside new co-host Allison Langdon after he was axed from the show just days after his wedding in December 2018.

Originally published as Karl and Jasmine's bundle of joy revealed