Karl outraged by embarrassing rumour

Karl Stefanovic wants the world to know he does not have a flatulence problem.

The Today star's co-host Allison Langdon brought up the "rumour" in a radio interview this morning to a fierce reaction from Stefanovic.

Speaking on KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O Show, Langdon was asked what she'd heard about her now co-host before they started manning the Today desk together in January.

"We asked Ally what was the worst rumour she heard about you, before she started working with you. What do you think she said?" Jackie O asked.

Stefanovic joked in response: "That Kyle and I are gay, maybe?," with Kyle then weighing-in that she had heard the "small penis rumours".

Karl Stefanovic was not having a bar of being teased about a flatulence rumour this morning. Picture: Channel 9

"Small penis rumours? You didn't hear them? She would have heard that, it's been around the newsroom for decades," he said.

Jackie then revealed that Langdon had mentioned Karl's supposed widely-known "flatulence," which Stefanovic wasn't happy about.

"What the hell! That is bulls**t! I do not ever fart! You're the one who farted that time," he said to Langdon, resulting in a he-said, she-said between the pair.

While Langdon denied it, Stefanovic said she once told him that one "snuck out."

We don’t know who to believe. Picture: Channel 9

Stefanovic has been dogged by a number of rumours over the years - one particularly highly-publicised one being that he has hair plugs.

Last year, he made a cheeky reference to the whisper during an episode of This Time Next Year.

The Nine presenter, 45, was speaking to mum-of-two Paula Williams, who had shared with the show her breast reduction journey.

Appearing on the show post-surgery, Williams declared that she wanted to burn one of her old, larger bras - and soon enough, a crew member appeared on stage with a metal bucket and lighter so she could safely do so.

"If you don't mind, I'm going to step back. Don't want to burn my hair and stuff. it's expensive," quipped Stefanovic, to laughter from the studio audience.



The hair plug rumours were reignited in February last year when Stefanovic's old Today colleague Richard Reid revealed a juicy bit of goss at camp during his winning stint on Ten's reality show I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!

The televised moment ignited a feud between the pair, with Stefanovic calling Reid a "tosser" on Kyle and Jackie O back in January.

"So I go into the hair room, and this guy looks up and he's kinda like balding," Reid said, recalling an anecdote from his time on Today. "It was Karl Stefanovic without his spray-on hair."

"And then he went away and got hair plugs," Reid said. "He had one of those six-week vacations and came back with (hair plugs). And he still used the spray until it filled in."

Richard Reid dished the dirt in the jungle. Picture: Channel 10.



Earlier this week, Today copped an avalanche of criticism after giving an anti-masker five minutes of airtime.

Lizzy Rose, who was responsible for one of the weekend's viral Bunnings videos, was interviewed on the Channel 9 breakfast show for five minutes yesterday and declared the coronavirus pandemic was "orchestrated" and "biochemically engineered".

Eventually Stefanovic pulled the pin on the interview, telling the conspiracy theorist: "You know, I can't even listen to you anymore. Nup. It's wrong."

While some viewers praised Stefanovic for cutting the woman off, others criticised the Today show for inviting her on in the first place.

In their KIIS FM appearance this morning, Stefanovic and Langdon defended their interview with the anti-masker.

Karl cut short an interview with an anti-masker this week. Picture: Channel 9

"She came on because I thought she had an explanation as to why she would be so aggressive," Stefanovic said.

"We wanted to see if she had an explanation that was reasonable. She didn't and then I got a little bit sick of it and I said 'that's it'."

Stefanovic said it was important to hear from guests who have differing views.

"I think having these people on is cool, we're all about democracy and people having freedom of speech, but if you don't have a good reason for doing it, then there's no reason," he said.

Stefanovic and Langdon started hosting the Today show in January, earlier than expected to cover the bushfire disaster.

It came after Stefanovic was dropped from the program in December 2018, after 14 years of hosting the long-running TV show.

The announcement dropped shortly after his wedding to Jasmine Yarbrough, amid growing scrutiny surrounding his personal life.

Originally published as Karl outraged by embarrassing rumour