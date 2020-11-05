Katie Price begs fans to help her 180kg son

With England entering another lockdown, Katie Price has taken the unusual step of asking fans for assistance with her son Harvey.

Katie Price has told fans her son Harvey now weighs 180kg as she appealed for help finding him gym equipment.

The 42-year-old reality star posted a message on the eve of the lockdown in England, which will force gyms to close, saying: "I have to make sure he can exercise at home."

She wrote: "Can anybody help I'm looking to rent a treadmill and rowing machine for Harvey that can take his weight - 28 and a half stone (180kg).

"Through lockdown I have to make sure he can exercise at home, please help, DM me."

Harvey, 18, has the rare genetic condition Prader-Willi syndrome, which can cause weight gain and behavioural problems, and is also partially blind and on the autistic spectrum.

Earlier this year the 6ft (182cm) teen was rushed to hospital in an ambulance with breathing problems after his temperature shot up to a dangerously high 42C.

Katie Price and son Harvey.

In the wake of the scare, Katie started Harvey on a "new regime" of exercise to help reduce his weight.

However, strict lockdown rules have come into force in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus in England.

Katie Price's son Harvey on Instagram.

Under new demands by the government, gyms will be forced to close their doors - just three months after they were allowed to welcome people back.

Price's candid update comes after she was left devastated in August as "doctors told her she won't walk for six months" and she needs major surgery on her broken feet.

Price had fractured both her heels after jumping off a wall during a nightmare accident on holiday in Turkey.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Katie Price begs fans to help 180kg son