Katy Perry in legal stoush with Aussie

A legal stoush between US pop superstar Katy Perry and an Australia designer will go to a hearing next year.

US pop superstar Katy Perry will not give evidence in her legal stoush with an Australian designer who has accused her of trademark infringement, a court has heard.

Designer Katie Jane Taylor is suing the I Kissed A Girl star in the Federal Court over the sale of clothes in Australia.

Ms Taylor who trades under her birth name of Katie Perry, has argued that when Ms Perry launched a range of clothes, it infringed on her trademark.

The American star is defending the claim along with three of her companies and has launched a cross-claim.

The matter was on Thursday scheduled to go to a hearing in November 2021.

The court heard that the American singer and television judge, whose real name is Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, will not appear and her manager Steve Jensen, from talent agency DMG, will instead give evidence on behalf of her companies.

Barrister Richard Cobden SC, representing Ms Taylor, told Federal Court Justice Brigitte Sandra Markovic that he was seeking access to Ms Hudson's agreement with DMG, which enabled Mr Jensen to make commercial decisions on her behalf including regarding merchandise and clothing lines.

"What is clear, the second respondent (Ms Hudson) will not be giving evidence herself," Mr Cobden said."

"It won't be possible to go to her in cross examination and ask her what is the attitude of her authority that she's given to Mr Jensen to conduct some part of her affairs.

"We will need documents that will run a documentary case as we will not have a live witness."

Ms Hudson's barrister Emma Bathurst opposed access to Ms Hudson's agreements with DMG on grounds of privacy and relevance.

However Justice Markovic ruled that Ms Taylor's lawyers were entitled to access the documents."

"The applicant is entitled to be able to test evidence given by Mr Jensen, who appears to be the principal witness called on by the respondent about the various arrangements, and test Mr Jensen's authority and DMG's authority to broker arrangements on behalf of the respondents, in particular the second respondent Ms Hudson," Justice Markovic said.

