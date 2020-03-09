KBV Penfold steals the show

COOYAR CHAMPIONS: Marty Rowlands and Stephen Lean from KBV Simmental Stud with KBV Penfold, aka Penny, the Grand Champion European Bull and Grand Champion Exhibit at the 71st annual Cooyar Show.

THE last couple of years haven’t been the smoothest of rides for Marty Rowlands and Stephen Lean from KBV Simmental Stud but, after the fantastic results from the recent Cooyar Show, things are certainly looking up for the Simmental stud.

KBV Penfold, aka Penny, took home an array of ribbons earlier this month at the 71st annual Cooyar Show, including Grand Champion European Bull and Grand Champion Exhibit.

Djuan based Simmental stud owner Marty Rowlands said it was a humbling experience after the drought forced them to take on an additional agistment property just to get through the dry spell.

“Things certainly got tough for us there at one point,” he said. “It was actually more financially beneficial for us to buy a new parcel of land with feed at Djuan than to actually buy fodder to feed our stock.

“The cost of fodder just went through the roof, purely due to supply and demand. We are just fortunate I work within the feedlot industry and we managed to find a feedlot that could accommodate all of our stud cattle.

“After we took on an adjustment block near the feedlot they were able to deliver feed to the block on a daily basis and that’s managed to keep us going for the last several months.

Mr Rowlands said KBV Simmental had 20 years of breeding behind them and the thought of potentially losing all that blood, sweat and tears to drought was terrifying.

“At one point we were considering flushing all of our breeders and keeping the genetics by freezing the embryos to keep the lines going down the track when conditions improved.

“It doesn’t matter what we do it’s always going to be a costly exercise but the most important thing for us is maintaining our stud line, with two decades of breeding, we can’t afford to lose that.”

This was KBV Simmentals’ first time competing at the Cooyar Show and Mr Rowland’s said they couldn’t be happier with the results.

“With showing cattle it’s always going to be a very personal decision in the end, depending on who is the judge on the day, so as much as we are rapt to have been selected as the grand champion exhibit of the show, it’s even more rewarding for us to have our stud cattle on show for the couple hundred spectators who make it out to the show and see us parading around with the ribbons on the cattle.

Mr Rowlands said they had made plans to take Penny down to this year’s Brisbane Exhibition as part of a team of 10-12 and they were hopeful they would come home with some more ribbons to add to his impressive collection.

The stud also has big plans for 2021 and will attend Beef Australia in Rockhampton as well as the 50th Simmental anniversary in Sydney, so watch this space.