KCCI president sends local businesses message of hope

LOOKING FORWARD: Kingaroy Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Damien Martoo with Hannah Leu. Photo: Contributed

AFTER the federal government announced dramatic measures to stop the spread of coronavirus, many businesses across the South Burnett will be impacted by this decision.

Kingaroy Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Damien Marto said during these unprecedented times, they urged the business community to seek as much assistance as they possibly could.

“The government has a multitude of packages available for business, and the best way to see if you are eligible for any of this funding is to contact you preferred accountant,” Mr Martoo said.

“If you feel as though you are struggling during this time, don’t be too proud.

Access the help available and talk to someone because that someone may just have the answer you need.

“Your financial institution is ready to assist you in anyway they can,” he said.

“It is urged that you contact them as soon as you possibly can to make alternate arrangements during this time of uncertainty.

“The ABA has announced that there is the ability to defer loan repayments for 6 months amid the coronavirus crisis.

“We urge those businesses who may be carrying a tax debt to contact the ATO to make arrangements.”

Mr Martoo also urged business to get their online presence in order.

“If your business has the opportunity to trade digitally, implement these systems as soon as you can or access the professional help necessary to do so.

“It is important to keep promoting your products and services during this time as the public will be wanting to help business however they can.”

He also said staff of businesses affected by coronavirus who may have hours cut are encouraged to contact Centrelink by phone or go online to check for eligibility for government assistance, which also included sole traders who may find themselves in this position.

In his closing statement, Mr Martoo said the community needed to continue to support small businesses that are trading.

“Take the time to go to those stores in the CBD’s throughout the South Burnett. They are relying on you more than ever,” he said.

“We understand that our country has not seen an event like this in most of our lifetimes. Stay calm.

“Our country will not run out of food or products.

“Together, as an entire community, we will get through these tough times,” he said.

Look out for one another and help each other. We must band together as one strong community.

“We have done it through floods, droughts and recessions, and we can conquer this hurdle as well.”